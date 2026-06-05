The Anambra State Government has arraigned eight pastors at the Awka High Court under the newly enacted Homeland Security Law, targeting those allegedly using religious platforms to aid crime.

The Anambra State Government has arraigned eight pastors at the Awka High Court under the newly enacted Homeland Security Law, targeting those allegedly using religious platforms to aid crime.

Anambra government arraigns eight pastors over alleged breach of homeland security law

The Anambra State Government has arraigned eight pastors in Awka over alleged violations of the Homeland Security Law, 2025, as part of its ongoing crackdown on individuals accused of promoting criminality under the guise of religious activities.

Eight pastors were arraigned before a High Court in Awka over alleged breaches of Anambra's Homeland Security Law, 2025.

The prosecution is being led by the state's Attorney General, while the pastors were brought to court by operatives of the Agunechemba security outfit.

The case is part of Governor Soludo's wider crackdown on individuals the government describes as fake pastors, native doctors and spiritualists linked to criminal activities.

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The Anambra State Government on Friday arraigned eight pastors before a High Court in Awka over alleged violations of the state's Homeland Security Law, 2025, as authorities continue a crackdown on individuals accused of using religious and spiritual platforms to promote criminal activities.

The pastors were brought before the court by operatives of Agunechemba, the state-backed security outfit, led by the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Security, Ken Emeakayi.

BREAKING: Anambra State Government arraigns eight f@ke pastors for violating Homeland Security Law in the state pic.twitter.com/OQZow7YbNP — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) June 5, 2026

The defendants are Peter Chukwu, Chinedu Egwuonwu, Emeka Nwankpa, Ebele Nnachukwu, Ekeleme Chris Ugochukwu, Ndubisi Nnachukwu, Miracle Iruoma and Chukwukadibia Ogwuama.

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The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), is leading the prosecution on behalf of the Anambra State Government.

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Details of the specific charges were not immediately available as court proceedings were still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The arraignment is the latest development in the Soludo administration's enforcement of the Homeland Security Law, which was introduced as part of broader efforts to tackle insecurity, ritual-related crimes, kidnapping and activities authorities believe encourage criminal behaviour in the state.

Attorney General Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN) leads the high-profile prosecution of the eight religious leaders on behalf of the state government.

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In recent months, the state government has intensified actions against individuals described as fake pastors, native doctors and spiritualists allegedly involved in practices linked to crime and public deception.

Governor Soludo had earlier revealed that several suspects were already in custody following investigations by security agencies.

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Speaking at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Awka in May, the governor said the government would continue to go after individuals exploiting residents under the guise of religious activities.

Operatives of the state-backed security outfit, Agunechemba, managed security logistics during the historic arraignment of the suspects in Awka.

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"The state has commenced an ongoing crackdown on fake pastors who exploit the vulnerable by preaching the gospel of salvation without the cross. As I speak now, several of them are already in custody and confessing," he said.

The governor maintained that the government's actions were aimed at protecting residents and restoring public confidence in legitimate religious institutions, while warning that anyone found violating the state's security laws would face prosecution.