Benin’s digital minister says Africa has cyber threat-sharing frameworks, but countries must improve how quickly they respond to attacks.

Benin says regional frameworks for sharing cyber threat intelligence already exist.

The minister believes Nigeria is also part of some of the arrangements.

He says countries need to improve how quickly they act on shared threat information.

He calls for stronger cooperation and better preparedness against cyberattacks.

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Benin's Minister of Digital Affairs and Digitalisation has identified the speed of response to cyber threats as a major challenge facing African countries, despite the existence of regional frameworks and platforms for sharing cybersecurity intelligence.

The minister made the disclosure in response to a question from Pulse Nigeria Journalist during a media briefing at the Cyber Africa Forum 2026 in Cotonou, Benin, about the practical steps being taken with countries such as Nigeria and other African neighbours to improve intelligence sharing, joint investigations and responses to cross-border cyberattacks.

He said several regional institutions and frameworks already support the exchange of cybersecurity information, adding that Benin is part of these arrangements and that he believes Nigeria is also involved.

Cyber Africa Forum 2026

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According to him, entities in Benin also share cybersecurity knowledge with counterparts in other countries, although he acknowledged that the process does not always work smoothly.

“Sometimes, it's not smooth enough, so we need to reinforce that,” he said.

The minister also pointed to international platforms through which cybersecurity threats are shared, allowing organisations and relevant authorities across different countries to access information about emerging attacks and take appropriate action.

However, he argued that having access to threat intelligence does not automatically translate into effective protection.

“The challenge is not related to integration or knowledge sharing. The challenge is also, when you have this knowledge, what are the actions? Are you prepared for that?” he said.

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He stressed that countries must be able to act quickly after receiving information about a threat, warning that the ability to respond effectively is just as important as having systems for sharing intelligence.

“If you know exactly what the challenges are, and you prepare to provide some answers, it's much easier,” he added.

The minister did not identify specific regional platforms or outline joint investigations involving Benin and Nigeria. However, his response highlights a gap between the existence of information-sharing arrangements and the capacity of countries to translate intelligence into timely action.

His comments come amid growing concerns about cyberattacks targeting government institutions, businesses and critical digital infrastructure across the world. Such attacks can cross national borders, making cooperation between countries important for identifying threats, tracing perpetrators and limiting damage.

At the Cyber Africa Forum 2026, held on November 16 and 17, discussions focused on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital trust and the need for African countries to strengthen their capacity to protect digital infrastructure.

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