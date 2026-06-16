Elon Musk's net worth surges to $1.3 Trillion as SpaceX stock rally continues

Elon Musk’s personal fortune has reached an unprecedented $1.3 trillion after a massive post-IPO stock rally heavily boosted the valuation of his aerospace empire.

Elon Musk’s personal fortune has reached an unprecedented $1.3 trillion after a massive post-IPO stock rally heavily boosted the valuation of his aerospace empire.

Elon Musk's net worth surged to $1.3 trillion after SpaceX shares soared following its record-breaking IPO, adding an estimated $165 billion to his fortune in a single day.

Elon Musk's wealth jumped by about $165 billion in one day as SpaceX stock surged after its historic stock market debut.

SpaceX briefly crossed a $3 trillion valuation, making it one of the world's most valuable companies and further cementing Musk's position as the richest person on earth.

The company also holds 18,712 bitcoin, while some analysts warn that SpaceX's rapid rise in value may be difficult to sustain over the long term.

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Elon Musk has added an astonishing $165 billion to his personal fortune in just one day, pushing his estimated net worth to around $1.3 trillion after SpaceX shares continued their explosive run on the stock market.

The sharp jump came as SpaceX stock gained nearly 20% during its second full trading session following its historic Nasdaq debut. The rally briefly pushed the company's market valuation above $3 trillion, cementing its position among the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.

SpaceX entered the public market under the ticker symbol SPCX after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 per share. The company raised approximately $75 billion, making it the largest IPO ever recorded. Investor demand was reportedly overwhelming, with orders exceeding $350 billion, nearly four times the amount of stock available.

By Monday's close, SpaceX shares had climbed as high as $229.40, giving the aerospace and satellite internet giant a market capitalization of about $2.52 trillion. At one point during trading, the company's value crossed the $3 trillion mark.

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The rally has had a massive impact on Musk's wealth because he remains the company's largest shareholder. According to estimates, his one-day gain exceeded the entire net worth of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano highlighted the scale of the surge in a post on X, writing:

“SpaceX hit a $3 trillion market cap today. This means Elon Musk made more money in the last 24 hours than Warren Buffett made in his entire lifetime.”

Musk's wealth gap widens

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The explosive valuation is backed by SpaceX's ironclad monopoly on commercial satellite launches, high-profile government contracts, and heavy cargo space missions.

At an estimated $1.3 trillion, Musk's fortune now stands far ahead of every other billionaire on the planet. His wealth is worth roughly two-thirds of the combined fortunes of the next nine richest individuals.

Much of that wealth is now tied directly to SpaceX, which has rapidly become one of the most valuable companies in the United States following its public listing. The company's businesses span reusable rocket launches, satellite communications through Starlink, government contracts, and emerging artificial intelligence infrastructure projects.

Institutional investors have also rushed into the stock. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased nearly 3.3 million SpaceX shares across multiple exchange-traded funds shortly after trading began. Wood has previously expressed confidence in the company's long-term prospects, citing Starlink's global broadband network and SpaceX's leadership in reusable rocket technology.

SpaceX's Bitcoin holdings draw attention

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SpaceX shares (SPCX) surged nearly 20% in its second full trading session, pushing the company's valuation briefly past the historic $3 trillion threshold.

Beyond its space and telecommunications businesses, SpaceX has also attracted attention for its cryptocurrency holdings.

The company reportedly owns 18,712 bitcoin, making it one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset. When combined with Tesla's reported holdings of 11,509 BTC, companies linked to Musk control more than 30,000 bitcoin.

Earlier this year, crypto asset manager Grayscale suggested that SpaceX could become the most valuable publicly traded company with direct bitcoin exposure once it completed its IPO.

The development has fueled debate among investors about whether capital is shifting away from cryptocurrencies and into high-growth technology stocks. Some market participants believe blockbuster public listings such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are attracting money that might otherwise have flowed into digital assets.

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Analysts warn of valuation risks

Beyond rocket launches, institutional investors point to Starlink’s massive orbital constellation and rapidly expanding global internet market as the core long-term revenue engine.

Despite the excitement, not everyone is convinced the rally can continue at its current pace.

Some analysts argue that SpaceX's valuation may have moved ahead of its underlying financial performance. Critics have pointed to the company's heavy reliance on Starlink revenue and warned that post-IPO enthusiasm could fade once insider lockup periods expire and early investors begin taking profits.

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Still, supporters argue that SpaceX's dominance in commercial space launches, satellite internet services and future space exploration initiatives gives it a unique position in global markets.