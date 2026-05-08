Advertisement

Visa insights reveal seasonal spending up 20% in Nigeria

12:51 - 08 May 2026
Visa insights reveal seasonal spending up 20% in Nigeria
Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today released its latest consumer spending insights for the Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr period in Nigeria, based on the Visa Consulting & Analytics Retail Spend Monitor.
Advertisement

  • Spending on Visa premium consumer cards increased 20% year-over-year during Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr period, supported by higher travel and everyday retail spending.

Advertisement

  • Spending patterns shifted during Ramadan and peaked around Eid Al-Fitr, with total spending up +25% pts during the Eid period.

During this period, spending on Visa premium consumer cards increased 20% year-over-year, with spend share up +10% percentage points. This reflected higher spending on travel, everyday retail, and food-related categories.

Key seasonal spending trends include:

Inbound Travel Spend During Ramadan

Advertisement

Spending by international visitors using Visa premium consumer cards in Nigeria increased 40%. Spending from the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada increased 40%.

Outbound Travel Spend During Ramadan

International travel spending from Nigeria on Visa premium consumer cards increased by around 20%. Booking behaviour skewed toward shorter lead times, with 70% of trips booked within one month of travel. Spending to destinations including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and France increased 40%.

Ramadan Spending Behaviour

Spending behaviour during Ramadan reflected both pre-month stock-up and in-month in-store activity. In the week preceding Ramadan (Feb 12-18), food and grocery spending rose 25% compared to the prior week (Feb 5-11). Spending activity also occurred later in the day, with late-night spending (1am–4am) up 35% compared to non-Ramadan weeks.

Advertisement

Spending Peaks Around Eid Al‑Fitr

Spending peaked around Eid Al-Fitr, with total spending up 25% during the Eid period (Mar 16-19) compared to the preceding days (12–15 Mar). During Eid, spending on food and restaurants increased 80% compared to the preceding days.

Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in West Africa, said, “The Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr period saw higher spending across travel and everyday retail categories, reflecting both inbound visitor activity and sustained local spending. These insights highlight how consumer behaviour shifts during key seasonal moments and underscore the opportunity for businesses to respond with more relevant and seamless commerce experiences.”

The VCA Retail Spend Monitor was produced by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), capturing total retail, travel, and experience-related activity during the Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr period (Feb 20 – Mar 20, 2026), based on a subset of VisaNet data and complemented by survey-based estimates for other payment methods.

Nicolas Khoury, SVP, Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics, CEMEA, said: “The VCA Retail Spend Monitor provides a view of how consumer spending evolves across the Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr period, from changes in travel patterns to shifts in everyday spending. These insights help issuers and merchants better understand seasonal behaviour and design offers and experiences that remain relevant as consumer needs change.”

Advertisement

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Visa insights reveal seasonal spending up 20% in Nigeria
News
08.05.2026
Visa insights reveal seasonal spending up 20% in Nigeria
'Resign and lead by example' — Oshiomhole tells Senate President Akpabio
News
08.05.2026
'Resign and lead by example' — Oshiomhole tells Senate President Akpabio
Adekunle Gold releases Fuji Xtra, his first collaboration with Olamide leads the five-track deluxe
Entertainment
08.05.2026
Adekunle Gold releases Fuji Xtra, his first collaboration with Olamide leads the five-track deluxe
Minister of Power Tegbe says he didn't promise to fix the national grid in three months
News
08.05.2026
Minister of Power Tegbe says he didn't promise to fix the national grid in three months
An Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, like the USS Mason, launching a vertical interceptor missile from its deck during a naval engagement.
News
08.05.2026
US Navy destroys Iranian missile facilities following attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz
'My wife and I didn't give birth to twins' — Adekunle Gold sets the record straight, reveals daughter may follow music path
Entertainment
08.05.2026
'My wife and I didn't give birth to twins' — Adekunle Gold sets the record straight, reveals daughter may follow music path