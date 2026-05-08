An Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, like the USS Mason, launching a vertical interceptor missile from its deck during a naval engagement.

An Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, like the USS Mason, launching a vertical interceptor missile from its deck during a naval engagement.

US Navy destroys Iranian missile facilities following attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz

SUMMARY

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Three U.S. guided-missile destroyers successfully repelled a massive Iranian "swarm" attack involving drones, missiles, and fast boats with zero damage to American vessels.

In a crushing response, U.S. forces obliterated Iranian military infrastructure on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, confirmed by NASA satellite fire data.

President Trump labelled the Iranian leadership "lunatics" and warned that future provocations would be met with even more "violent" force if a deal isn't reached soon.

On May 7, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz became a battleground as three U.S. Navy destroyers—the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason—were targeted in a massive, coordinated "swarm" attack by Iranian forces.

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Despite a barrage of missiles and drones, U.S. officials confirmed that not a single American ship was hit, while retaliatory strikes have left Iranian military sites in ruins.

The ambush in the Strait

A U.S. Navy Phalanx CIWS Gatling gun firing a steady stream of red tracer rounds into the night sky to intercept incoming drones and missiles.

The engagement began as the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason were transiting the narrow waterway toward the Gulf of Oman.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Iranian forces launched a coordinated “swarm” attack featuring the following:

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Anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles fired from coastal batteries.

Explosive drone swarms targeting ship decks.

High-speed fast boats attempting to close the distance.

Using advanced Aegis defence systems, Phalanx Gatling guns, and Apache helicopters, the U.S. forces intercepted every incoming threat.

A Navy spokesperson stated the ships emerged with zero damage and no reported casualties, refuting Iranian state media claims that the vessels were forced to flee.

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🚨 BREAKING: U.S. JUST BOMBED IRAN — THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ ERUPTS 🚨



Iran JUST SWARMED U.S. Destroyers and STARTED SHOOTING 💥



AMERICA FIRED BACK HARD — STRIKE SITES OBLITERATED… “NOT A SINGLE SHIP HIT” 🔥🔥



“They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a… pic.twitter.com/8C4Q0qr7z8 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 8, 2026

U.S. Hammers Back: Qeshm and Bandar Abbas Struck

The American response was immediate and overwhelming. U.S. jets and ship-based missiles targeted the origins of the attack, hitting Iranian military infrastructure, including:

Missile and drone launch facilities on Qeshm Island.

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Command and control centers near the port of Bandar Abbas.

Intelligence and surveillance nodes were involved in the attack.

NASA FIRMS satellite data confirmed the success of the mission, recording fire ignitions in the Strait consistent with destroyed Iranian vessels and coastal facilities.

NASA FIRMS satellite imagery showing active fire hotspots and thermal anomalies at Iranian military sites in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island following U.S. strikes.

"Like a butterfly to its grave"

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President Donald Trump

President Trump took to Truth Social shortly after the clash to praise the Navy’s performance and issue a stern warning to Tehran.

In a post that quickly went viral, the President described the destruction of the Iranian drones in vivid terms:

"Missiles were shot at our Destroyers and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"

🚨 "Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers... just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them… pic.twitter.com/e0sTYzKjTE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 7, 2026

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The President went on to label the current Iranian leadership as "lunatics", stating that "Iran’s not a normal country!" He warned that while the U.S. is still open to a deal, any future provocations would be met "a lot harder and a lot more violently".

A truce in jeopardy

This clash marks the most serious violation of the ceasefire established in April 2026. While Trump later downplayed the massive retaliation as a "love tap" in comments to ABC News, the scale of the strike suggests a significant shift in U.S. engagement rules.

Global oil markets reacted sharply to the news, as the Strait of Hormuz remains the world’s most vital energy chokepoint.

For now, the U.S. maintains that its "Wall of Steel" naval blockade will continue until a new deal is signed.

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