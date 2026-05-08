Nigeria’s best bartenders are about to battle it out, and you could be one of them

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:01 - 08 May 2026
Nigeria’s best bartenders are about to battle it out, and you could be one of them
Diageo’s World Class Nigeria 2026 is officially open, and they are searching for the country’s most fearless mixologist.

If you have ever watched a bartender work and thought, “I could do better”, this is your moment. Diageo has officially launched World Class Nigeria 2026, the local leg of the world’s most prestigious bartending competition, and they are coming to Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt looking for the best of the best.  

The media launch went down at The Wings VI, Lagos, pulling together the country's top media, industry heavyweights, and the bar community for what was honestly one of the most energetic events in the hospitality space this year. The message was clear: Nigerian bartenders are on the global radar, and World Class is the stage.

“We are not just looking for someone who can mix a great drink. We are looking for the bartender who walks into the room and owns it” - Ulan Jampak, Brand Ambassador, Diageo West and Central Africa.

Diageo’s World Class Nigeria 2026 is officially open

The panel session was hosted by Anie Ekwere, Head of Customer Marketing at Diageo West and Central Africa.

The panel session hosted by Anie Ekwere, Head of Customer Marketing at Diageo West and Central Africa, featured big names including Commercial Director Ujunwa Chukwumah, Customer Marketing Director Bodam Taiwo, hospitality consultant Kostantine Madi (Costa), beverage consultant Lara Rawa, and Shobhit Jindal, GM of Celebr8lyfe. The conversation went deep on how Nigeria's cocktail culture has exploded and why platforms like World Class matter for where the industry is headed.

Diageo has officially launched World Class Nigeria 2026

The winner doesn't just take a trophy; they represent Nigeria at the global finals in Scotland, United Kingdom. In its 17th year, World Class spans over 60 countries. This is Nigerian bartending on the world stage.

Diageo has officially launched World Class Nigeria 2026

The competition is open to all bartenders and mixologists across Nigeria, and online entries are now live. To participate, interested bartenders must record a short video of themselves mixing any cocktail of their choice using any Diageo spirit brand, specifically Singleton, Johnnie Walker, or Don Julio.

Diageo World Class Nigeria 2026 Press Conference

Participants should post the video on their Instagram page, tag @worldclassng and use the official hashtag #WorldClassNigeria2026. For more information and updates, follow the official World Class Nigeria Instagram account: @worldclassng

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