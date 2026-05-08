'Resign and lead by example' — Oshiomhole tells Senate President Akpabio

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has demanded the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio over controversial amendments to Senate rules, deepening tensions within the upper chamber.

Adams Oshiomhole demanded Akpabio’s resignation over amended Senate rules.

He argued Akpabio would not qualify under the same rules being proposed.

The crisis followed heated clashes over stricter eligibility conditions for Senate leadership.

The rift has exposed growing tensions within the Senate ahead of 2027 politics.

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A major crack has emerged within the Nigerian Senate after Senator Adams Oshiomhole demanded the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio over controversial amendments to the Senate Standing Orders.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Oshiomhole accused the Senate leadership of attempting to alter the rules governing eligibility for principal offices in a manner he described as unfair and morally questionable.

Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomole

The former Edo State governor argued that if the proposed rules were to be strictly applied, Akpabio himself would not qualify to remain Senate President.

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“This rule has serious moral crisis,” Oshiomhole said.

“So if we pass the rule that we must do eight consecutive years before you can become Senate President, it means he has to leave by example by vacating because he is presiding without acquiring necessary qualification.”

Senate Presidency: Oshiomhole calls for Akpabio's resignation over new rule pic.twitter.com/wDb7msXsvA — Africa Independent Television (@AIT_Online) May 7, 2026

The controversy began after the Senate amended portions of its Standing Orders to introduce stricter requirements for senators seeking top leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Under the revised rules, only lawmakers who have served at least two consecutive and uninterrupted terms would qualify to contest for offices such as Senate President and other principal positions.

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The amendment immediately sparked tension within the chamber, with critics alleging that the changes were targeted at limiting competition and consolidating political control ahead of future leadership battles in the Senate.

During plenary earlier in the week, Oshiomhole and Akpabio engaged in a heated confrontation after the Edo North senator repeatedly attempted to raise a point of order while Akpabio presided over proceedings.

Akpabio refused to recognise him and warned that unruly conduct would not be tolerated in the chamber.

“Senator Oshiomhole, for the last time, if you become unruly in the Senate, we will use the same rules to remove you.”



- Senate President Akpabio tells Oshiomhole who protests against new rules on Senate leadership, which will affect him and others.



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OcjwI5QEie — OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) May 6, 2026

The Senate President also cautioned lawmakers against speaking on sensitive matters without fully understanding parliamentary rules, a remark many interpreted as directed at Oshiomhole.

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Oshiomhole, however, insisted that the process through which the rules were amended was rushed and lacked adequate debate.

“The way we rushed the rules because certain people wanted certain things concluded is one flaw to this process,” he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio

He further referenced former Senate President David Mark, arguing that past Senate leaders emerged under broader and more competitive rules rather than restrictive conditions designed to favour a few individuals.

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Following mounting backlash and constitutional concerns, the Senate later reversed parts of the amendments relating to oath-taking procedures, although the eligibility provisions reportedly remained in place.