Dufil supports practical science education with laboratory equipment donation

Students and teachers of Ikeja Senior Grammar School receive laboratory equipment donated by Dufil Prima Foods Limited to strengthen practical science education and hands-on learning

Students and teachers of Ikeja Senior Grammar School receive laboratory equipment donated by Dufil Prima Foods Limited to strengthen practical science education and hands-on learning

Dufil Prima Foods Limited has donated laboratory equipment to Ikeja Senior Grammar School, giving students greater access to hands-on science education and practical learning in Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

At Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Oshodi, science is moving beyond the textbook, giving students greater opportunity to test theories, explore concepts and put classroom knowledge to work in the laboratory.

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The shift is being supported by a donation of laboratory equipment from Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie, providing students and teachers with additional resources for practical lessons in Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

The equipment includes compound microscopes, test tubes, beakers, conical and volumetric flasks, measuring instruments, electrical equipment, dissecting kits, specimen trays and laboratory safety materials.

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The items were selected after Dufil assessed the school’s needs, focusing on equipment that could be put to practical use by students and teachers.

And that distinction matters. Science is not only about learning theories and memorising concepts; it is also about seeing how those ideas work in practice.

With the right laboratory tools, students can observe specimens, conduct experiments, take measurements, and test concepts they have encountered in the classroom. Moving from theory to practice can make scientific ideas easier to understand while helping students build practical skills and confidence in applying what they have learnt.

Mrs Ajibola Johnson, Principal and Director of Ikeja Senior Grammar School, said the donation addresses resources the school genuinely needed.

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“When we were told that Indomie was bringing science equipment to our school, we were actually happy because many of the items were things we needed but did not have,” she said.

According to Johnson, having the equipment available will give students more opportunities to participate in practical lessons and strengthen their understanding of science subjects.

She explained that practical learning allows students to move beyond classroom theory through direct observation, experimentation and application.

For Dufil, the intervention was therefore about more than simply donating equipment.

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Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Limited, said the company’s approach was to understand the needs of schools and communities before deciding how best to support them.

“Giving back to the society in which we operate is an important part of our corporate responsibility. We do not want to simply give out items; we want to understand what communities and institutions actually need and meet them at that point of need,” he said.

Education remains one of Dufil’s areas of community support, alongside healthcare and community development, with initiatives including scholarships and the provision of educational resources.

At Ikeja Senior Grammar School, the immediate impact is greater access to the tools needed to make science more hands-on. The bigger opportunity is helping students develop a stronger grasp of scientific concepts, practical skills, and the confidence to engage more deeply with science.

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Because when students can learn the theory, test it, see the result, and understand why it works, science becomes more than something to study for an examination. It becomes something they can explore, question, and potentially see themselves pursuing in the future.