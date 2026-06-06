Kebbi emir urges residents to get arms and defend themselves against bandits

Kebbi emir urges residents to get arms and defend themselves against bandits

‘Get weapons and defend yourselves’: Kebbi emir urges residents to protect themselves against bandits

The Emir of Argungu has urged residents of Kebbi State to organize community self-protection and acquire lawful means of defense as bandit attacks continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.

The Emir of Argungu urged residents to acquire lawful means of self-defense against bandits.

He said communities should organize and support local security efforts.

The monarch linked the call to worsening insecurity in parts of Kebbi State.

He stressed that any security arrangement must remain within the law and be coordinated with authorities.

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The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, has called on residents of Kebbi State to take proactive steps to protect their communities from bandit attacks, urging them to acquire lawful means of self-defense amid worsening insecurity in parts of the state.

The monarch made the remarks during a meeting with district heads, village heads, and other traditional leaders, where he expressed concern over the growing threat posed by armed groups operating across several communities.

According to the Emir, residents can no longer afford to remain helpless while criminals continue to attack villages, abduct residents, and destroy livelihoods.

Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera

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He urged communities to come together, organize local security efforts, and raise funds to obtain approved weapons and other lawful means of protection through the appropriate authorities.

The traditional ruler argued that many criminal groups target communities they perceive as weak and unable to defend themselves.

“We cannot continue to sit and watch while our people are being attacked,” he was quoted as saying, stressing the need for communities to strengthen their ability to resist criminal elements.

His comments come as concerns grow over insecurity in parts of Kebbi State, where bandit groups and the extremist group known as Lakurawa have been linked to deadly attacks, kidnappings, cattle rustling, and other crimes.

The Emir, however, clarified that he was not encouraging lawlessness or vigilantism outside the law. Instead, he emphasized that any community security arrangement must be coordinated with relevant authorities and carried out within the framework of existing laws.

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The remarks have drawn attention because they reflect growing frustration among community leaders over persistent attacks despite ongoing security operations in affected areas.

In recent years, several traditional rulers, political leaders, and community groups in northern Nigeria have raised concerns about the ability of security agencies to adequately protect rural communities facing repeated attacks from bandits and other armed groups.

The latest comments from the Emir of Argungu are likely to reignite debate over community policing, self-defense, and the role local communities should play in addressing insecurity.

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