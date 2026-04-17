Kanye West reacts to Ikorodu Bois' remake of his music video for 'Father' featuring Travis Scott

Kanye West reacts to Ikorodu Bois' remake of his music video for 'Father' featuring Travis Scott

Kanye West and his wife endorse Ikorodu Bois’ remake of the rapper’s new music video

Ikorodu Bois earn reactions from Kanye West and Bianca Censori after recreating the ‘Father’ music video in their signature low-budget style.

Ikorodu Bois recreated Kanye West and Travis Scott’s ‘Father’ music video, earning reactions from Kanye and Bianca Censori.

The group continues to gain global recognition for their creative low-budget remakes using everyday items.

The ‘Father’ video’s bold visuals made it a perfect fit for their signature style, further boosting their international reach.

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Nigerian recreation group Ikorodu Bois have done it again, getting their acknowledgement from the very top.

Two days ago, the group released their trademark low-budget remake of the music video for ‘Father,’ the Kanye West and Travis Scott collaboration, and West himself, along with his wife and the video's director, Bianca Censori, responded with fire emojis.

For a group built on the dream of catching the eye of the artists they admire, it does not get much bigger than that.

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The Ikorodu Bois, siblings Babatunde, Muiz, and Malik Sanni, alongside their cousin Fawas Aina, have carved out a unique lane on the internet by faithfully recreating some of the world's most expensive music videos and movie trailers using little more than household items and sheer creativity.

Local wheelbarrows standing in for luxury cars have become their signature. Babatunde, the eldest, handles editing and also manages the group.

Ikorodu Bois

What they lack in budget, they more than make up for in wit and execution, and that formula has earned them a global following and co-signs from major artists over the years.

‘Father’ gave them plenty to work with. Released on March 28, 2026, as the lead single from West's twelfth studio album Bully, the song features Travis Scott and was produced by the pair alongside Che Pope and Jahaan Sweet.

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The accompanying video, directed by Censori, is a wildly visual affair, depicting West attending a church filled with unusual characters, including a Michael Jackson impersonator, for Scott's wedding to two women.

Sci-fi and religious imagery run throughout. It is exactly the kind of maximalist, detail-heavy production that the Ikorodu Bois thrive on recreating.

The song itself has been a commercial success, topping Apple Music charts and earning placements on the Billboard 200, Global 200, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and multiple UK and international charts.

Ye and Travis

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It also carries some backstory. West and Scott's friendship hit a rough patch in 2025 following a public dispute, before the two reconciled when West made a surprise appearance at Scott's concert in Japan that November. ‘Father’ is, in many ways, a document of that reconciliation.

Travis Scott brings out Kanye West at his sold-out concert in Japan. pic.twitter.com/nPTL7FRf0z — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 8, 2025