Drake Becomes First Artist in Spotify History With 300 Songs Over 100M Streams

On February 17, 2026, Drake became the first artist in Spotify history to have 300 songs surpass 100 million streams, a milestone built on scale and time. The Canadian star extends his record after ‘Mine,’ his collaboration with Beyoncé, surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber are trailing behind on the list that captures his dominance as the commercial heavyweight of the streaming era.

Drake’s Streaming Prowess

Reaching 300 songs above 100 million streams is a testament to compounding, quality, and commercial acclaim. Drake’s catalogue houses some of the biggest hit rap records of the streaming era, and his consistency in output also ensures he maintains his place as a commercial behemoth that knows how to give the audience what they want to hear. Spotify has proven to be a major thumping ground for him as he’s also the artist with the most songs to have surpassed 1 billion streams.

A single outlier does not drive this record. Yes, 'One Dance' has crossed 4 billion streams, and 'God’s Plan' remains one of the platform’s biggest rap records, but the 300-song mark reflects Spotify catalogue depth, not just global smashes. It shows sustained listening across albums, features, and older records.

Tracks from 2011’s Take Care continue to add to the total, with the song 'Take Care' itself surpassing 700 million streams. On the newer end, 'NOKIA' with PARTYNEXTDOOR, released in 2025, has crossed 500 million. Songs like 'Nonstop' and 'Jimmy Cooks' still average over 200,000 streams daily, years after release.

Streaming numbers often determine modern industry rankings. First-week sales still matter, but daily listening reveals what audiences actually play, and Drake’s catalogue performs consistently across eras.

His older albums, such as Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), and Certified Lover Boy (2021), each continue to average over 2 million streams per day. Instead of fading, older projects remain active contributors to his totals.

The artist did not release a solo studio album in 2025, yet in the first 20 days of 2026 alone, his catalogue added 1 billion streams. That surge was driven largely by existing material, showing how streaming rewards consistency over short bursts.

Many artists experience career-defining moments tied to one album cycle. Drake’s structure works differently, forcing each project to feed the next. His blend of rap, R&B, and pop allows his music to fit multiple playlist categories, keeping older records circulating while new ones debut high.

Collaboration has also been central. Drake’s feature verses often become high-performing tracks in their own right. Over time, those appearances add to his streaming footprint.

Streaming platforms reward repeat listening, and frequent releases maintain visibility. Larger tracklists also expand streaming floors, and each drop renews interest in older work.

That cycle has repeated for more than a decade. Few artists sustain daily global listening demand at this scale for that length of time.

The Upcoming Album ICEMAN

Drake’s upcoming solo album, ICEMAN, is expected in 2026 via OVO Sound and Republic Records. Confirmed producers include Tay Keith and Oz. The project follows his 2025 collaborative release Some Sexy Songs 4 U and marks his first full-length solo effort since 2023’s For All The Dogs.

If released this year, additional tracks could push his 100-million-song tally even higher.

For now, the 300-song milestone reflects sustained global listening over nearly two decades. In a streaming-driven industry, that scale is difficult to replicate.

