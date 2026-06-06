Trendupp Awards returns for an audacious sixth edition | Nominations now open!

Trendupp Awards 2026 has opened nominations for its sixth edition, introducing a new Force of Streaming category while continuing to celebrate Africa's most influential content creators and digital innovators.

Trendupp Africa, the pioneering platform empowering creatives across the continent, is proud to announce the launch of the sixth edition of the Trendupp Awards—Africa’s first and most prestigious award platform dedicated to honouring Influencers and Content Creators shaping the digital space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2021, Trendupp Awards has grown into a Pan-African movement, spotlighting the Audacious Influencers and Content Creators who use social media as a force for influence, innovation, and change. Over the past five years, the platform has driven immense growth, resulting in more than 487,000 nominations across 17 categories, recognising 486 nominees and honouring 81 Forces so far.

Speaking with the Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, Tiwalola Olanubi, he noted that the award platform is now in its sixth edition and also stated how Trendupp Africa has become a household name, celebrating Audacious Influencers and Content Creators across the continent, ensuring they receive well-deserved recognition through Trendupp Awards.

“The sixth edition of Trendupp Awards is significant for us at Trendupp Africa as it marks the beginning of a new journey. After five years of pioneering this space, plans have been rolled out to ensure this edition doubles its impact in the celebration of African digital creativity.” Tiwalola said.

Nominations for Trendupp Awards 2026 are now open! Across 18 categories, Trendupp Awards will once again honour Influencers and Content Creators who have been creating impact and consistently pushing boundaries between March 2025 and March 2026 through Creativity, Consistency, and Engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the categories open for nomination, Tiwalola introduced Force of Streaming as the all-new category making the cut.

“This year, we have introduced a new category tagged “Force of Streaming”, to recognise the Influencers and Content creators who command the highest engagement & virality power via Streaming. This addition is a strategic move for the Trendupp Awards, demonstrating our commitment to evolving with the digital space and formally recognising the influential and growing trend of live streaming. This opens a new avenue for validation for creators and solidifies the awards' status at the forefront of digital creativity across Africa.” he said.

Fans and followers are invited to nominate their favourite Influencers and Content Creators across Africa, while Influencers and content creators can also nominate themselves.

The categories officially open for nominations at the sixth edition of Trendupp Awards include: Force of TikTok, Force of Lifestyle Content, Force of Creative Arts, Force of Instagram, Force of X (Formerly Twitter), Force of Virality, Force of Online Sensation, Force of Food Content, Force of Comedy Skits, Force of YouTube, Force of Tech Content, Force of The Pod, Force of Social Good, Force of Wellness, Force of Streaming, Emerging Force, and the two most coveted awards of the night – the Force of Influence (Nigeria), & Force of Influence (International).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trendupp Awards adhere to a no-vote selection process, emphasising merit and impartiality. Upon the official announcement of the sixth edition nominees, the winners will be chosen exclusively by the 2026 Judging Council. This council comprises highly reputable and respected industry leaders, whose collective expertise ensures a fair selection that honours the most deserving Influencers and Content Creators.

Visit www.trenduppawards.com to NOMINATE NOW! For real-time updates, follow @thisistrendupp & @trenduppawards across all social media platforms.

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa (A subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse, the foremost media agency for leading brands across the globe.)