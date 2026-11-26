Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has urged his old club to make a strong move for Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey in the January transfer window.

Bassey has been the hottest topic ahead of the transfer window, with Manchester United keen to recruit a defensive leader after a torrid start to the season.

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Nevin believes Chelsea should be all over the deal as Bassey will be an excellent addition to Xabi Alonso's defence.

Bassey’s latest standout performance came in Fulham’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend, where he helped frustrate Enzo Maresca's men and particularly Erling Haaland.

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Speaking to Casinolyze (as reported by Metro UK), Nevin was full of praise for the versatile defender. “He’s brilliant,” the former Chelsea and Scotland international said.

“Of course he can walk into these big teams. I think he could walk into Man United — that is not saying a lot, let’s be fair, but I think he can play at the top level anywhere.

“As a Chelsea man, if he came to Chelsea, I think it’d be an absolutely brilliant decision. I think he would be magnificent.”

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The 26-year-old confirmed the talks in a recent interview: “Of course [it is something we want to get done quickly]. We are negotiating; we are still talking,” Bassey told TNT Sports.

Calvin Bassey netted a calm header for Fulham. || Imago

“It’s an amazing place to be. I have settled in nicely, and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me.