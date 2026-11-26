The reported breakup between the tennis star and US soccer forward has sparked emotional reactions, with many fans lamenting the end of one of sport's most popular young couples.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years.

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Their demanding sporting schedules said to have made it increasingly difficult to stay together.

Tennis star Shelton and Washington Spirit forward Rodman are said to have separated amicably, according to a Pulse Sports HQ post. Neither athlete has publicly confirmed the split.

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The report cited conflicting work schedules and constant travel as major factors. Shelton, the world No. 4, and Rodman, a United States women’s national team player, both face punishing calendars that often keep them in different countries for long stretches.

What Shelton said

Shelton had already hinted at the strain on their relationship in September, telling Us Weekly that making time for each other was “really difficult.” He said that even on days off, both were often too exhausted to do much.

“This is going to be the hardest, most grueling time in our relationship, from my perspective,” Shelton said at the time.

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Despite the challenges, Rodman had repeatedly travelled to support Shelton during his US Open campaign, underlining the effort both had made to sustain the relationship.

Fans Struggle to Accept the News

News of the reported separation prompted an immediate reaction on social media, with many fans expressing disappointment at the end of one of sport’s most high-profile couples.

"If this is true then I am sad, they were so cute together!"

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Another supporter took a more pessimistic view of modern relationships, posting:

"Love doesn't exist anymore."

Some fans couldn't help but connect the report to the pair's difficult year on the field and court.

"Both lost in a final this year. Rough times."

The comment quickly gained traction among supporters reacting to the news.

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Others Question Public Displays

Not everyone was heartbroken. Some fans questioned the couple's public appearances together earlier in the year, particularly during Shelton's US Open campaign.

"What was all that performative behaviour nonsense at the US Open for?"

The reaction highlights how invested fans had become in the relationship, with many following their public support for one another almost as closely as their sporting achievements.

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The comments reflect the mix of sympathy, scepticism, and online debate that has followed the report.

Some fans focused on the couple’s public support for one another, while others questioned whether their relationship had become too visible amid the pressures of elite sport.

What happens next

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Neither Shelton nor Rodman has issued a statement, and the reported split remains unconfirmed by either athlete.