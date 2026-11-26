Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to face reality and fight for survival in the Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has admitted Manchester United must fight for their Premier League survival after a disastrous start to the campaign left them hovering dangerously close to the bottom of the table.

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The Portuguese midfielder issued a rallying cry following Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP, insisting his teammates must recognise the seriousness of their situation.

Fernandes sounds alarm over United's league position

Fernandes produced his best performance of the season against his former club, scoring twice in a chaotic encounter that appeared to have handed new manager Mauricio Pochettino his first victory a week after taking charge.

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However, United were denied the win after two costly mistakes from goalkeeper Senne Lammens, with the match also featuring three penalties, two disallowed goals for the visitors and a late red card for Youri Tielemans.

Despite his personal contribution, Fernandes was more concerned about the club's predicament in England, where United remain 19th following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in Pochettino's Premier League debut.

The Red Devils are only one point clear of the bottom of the table, leaving the captain worried about the possibility of an even more damaging outcome if their performances do not improve.

'We need to fight for our lives'

Speaking to TNT after the Sporting draw, Fernandes urged his teammates to put their European commitments aside and focus on the challenge awaiting them in the Premier League.

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“Now is the moment to get back to Premier League and understand that our position there is fragile”.

The midfielder stressed that United cannot afford to approach their domestic fixtures without the urgency their league position demands.

“We need to really stick together and understand that we need to fight for our lives because, at the moment, that’s our situation”.

Fernandes' comments underline the growing concern around Old Trafford, with Pochettino facing an enormous task to revive a side that has struggled for consistency.