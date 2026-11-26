'No Days Off!' - Man United fans react as Pochettino's intense training regime comes to light

Less than 24 hours after drawing with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United's squad was put straight to work in the gym by Mauricio Pochettino, driving enthusiastic reactions from fans eager for higher fitness standards ahead of their clash with Brentford.

Manchester United fans are already spotting changes under Mauricio Pochettino.

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Less than 24 hours after the Red Devils' dramatic Champions League draw against Sporting Lisbon, United's players were back at work, with the club sharing images of the squad putting in a gym session before leaving Portugal.

Mauricio Pochettino and Lisandro Martinez during the game against Sporting.

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The photos showed Luke Shaw, Shea Lacey, Andrey Santos and Mason Mount among the players lifting weights as Pochettino continues to implement his methods at Carrington.

Posting the images on social media, the club wrote:

A morning workout before we departed Lisbon 💪 https://t.co/wl4T9JWNBK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2026

"A morning workout before we departed Lisbon."

While the post was intended as a routine training update, supporters quickly turned the comments section into a debate about fitness standards at the club.

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Fans Compare Pochettino to Previous Regime

A number of supporters appeared impressed that the squad were training so soon after a demanding European fixture.

Luke Shaw in the gym.

"How bad was the fitness levels under Carrick?" one fan asked.

Another added:

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"The honeymoon is over. Everybody will run and be fit."

Others suggested the sight of players training the morning after a match felt unfamiliar.

"We never trained next day after a game under Carrick btw. Making this look new to me."

'No Days Off!'

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Many fans welcomed what they see as a tougher culture under the Argentine manager.

"None stop work. We want to win. Come on, we can do a great run."

Shea Lacey also part of the session in Lisbon.

Another supporter joked:

"No days off. Y'all are dead!"

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The reactions reflect a growing belief among portions of the fanbase that Pochettino is demanding higher fitness levels as he attempts to revive United's season.

Injury Concerns Remain

Not all the discussion centred on training methods.

Some supporters expressed concern after spotting certain players in the gym session.

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"Andrey Santos out, Shaw out, Dalot out."

Others used the opportunity to take aim at the team's recent performances.

"You need to work harder so you don't have to rely on the referees anymore."

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Focus Shifts to Brentford

Whatever the reaction online, Pochettino's attention will now turn to the Premier League.

Manchester United return to action against Brentford at Old Trafford, with the manager hoping the hard work on the training ground can translate into improved results on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes and Pochettino after the UCL game.