'No Days Off!' - Man United fans react as Pochettino's intense training regime comes to light
Manchester United fans are already spotting changes under Mauricio Pochettino.
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Less than 24 hours after the Red Devils' dramatic Champions League draw against Sporting Lisbon, United's players were back at work, with the club sharing images of the squad putting in a gym session before leaving Portugal.
The photos showed Luke Shaw, Shea Lacey, Andrey Santos and Mason Mount among the players lifting weights as Pochettino continues to implement his methods at Carrington.
Posting the images on social media, the club wrote:
A morning workout before we departed Lisbon 💪 https://t.co/wl4T9JWNBK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2026
"A morning workout before we departed Lisbon."
While the post was intended as a routine training update, supporters quickly turned the comments section into a debate about fitness standards at the club.
Fans Compare Pochettino to Previous Regime
A number of supporters appeared impressed that the squad were training so soon after a demanding European fixture.
"How bad was the fitness levels under Carrick?" one fan asked.
Another added:
"The honeymoon is over. Everybody will run and be fit."
Others suggested the sight of players training the morning after a match felt unfamiliar.
"We never trained next day after a game under Carrick btw. Making this look new to me."
'No Days Off!'
Many fans welcomed what they see as a tougher culture under the Argentine manager.
"None stop work. We want to win. Come on, we can do a great run."
Another supporter joked:
"No days off. Y'all are dead!"
The reactions reflect a growing belief among portions of the fanbase that Pochettino is demanding higher fitness levels as he attempts to revive United's season.
Injury Concerns Remain
Not all the discussion centred on training methods.
Some supporters expressed concern after spotting certain players in the gym session.
"Andrey Santos out, Shaw out, Dalot out."
Others used the opportunity to take aim at the team's recent performances.
"You need to work harder so you don't have to rely on the referees anymore."
Focus Shifts to Brentford
Whatever the reaction online, Pochettino's attention will now turn to the Premier League.
Manchester United return to action against Brentford at Old Trafford, with the manager hoping the hard work on the training ground can translate into improved results on the pitch.
If fan reaction is anything to go by, the sight of players sweating in the gym has already gone down well with a support base eager to see greater intensity and commitment from the squad.