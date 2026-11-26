At a time when conversations about African cinema often centre on international distribution, streaming deals and the commercial potential of feature-length productions, short films can struggle to receive the same attention.

At Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) 2026, the format had a dedicated place within the festival’s Film & TV programme. Through its film showcase, the British Council’s Film Lab Africa 2 Lagos Showcase, a content market partnership and StoryLab, EWA created opportunities for filmmakers to present their work, access industry and market opportunities, and develop their storytelling skills.

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Held in Lagos from November 17 to 22, EWA 2026 brought together filmmakers, producers, actors and industry professionals to explore the opportunities and challenges shaping African film and television.

Filmmakers also had a dedicated moment in the spotlight through the British Council’s Film Lab Africa 2 Lagos Showcase, which premiered new work from its cohort of Nigerian screenwriters and creative producers. Its inclusion added another dimension to EWA’s film programme, giving audiences access not only to completed productions but also to stories emerging from a programme focused on developing Nigerian creative talent.

The festival’s film showcase featured 50 films, including Phoenix Fury, Convictions, Ebun, Macchiato, The Leak, I Nor Be Ashawo, Faith Not Fate, Abba’s Fine Girl, Before I Fade Away, Black Sands, Echoes, Empty House, First Ride, Obe (Soup) and Oruko – The Power of Names, among others. The programme also included animated films, bringing animation into the range of screen stories presented to audiences.

Animated Film by Creele Animation Studios screening at EWA 2026

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The showcase gave audiences an opportunity to experience a range of stories and creative approaches, while bringing attention to shorter-form storytelling within the wider film programme. Short films offer filmmakers room to experiment with ideas, explore different storytelling techniques and develop their craft without the scale and demands of a feature production. They can also provide writers, directors and producers with an avenue to build their portfolios and introduce their work to new audiences.

EWA’s support also extended to the development of new screenwriting talent. Through EWA StoryLab, the festival hosted a three-day workshop facilitated by acclaimed Nollywood writer Lani Aisida, known for his work on the award-winning film The Herd. Bringing together 15 participants, the workshop explored the fundamentals of creative writing and the evolution of micro-drama, with sessions focused on the craft of storytelling and the changing formats through which screen stories are being developed and consumed.

Lani Aisida and EWA StoryLab participants

Beyond the screenings, EWA also sought to connect filmmakers and their work with the commercial opportunities needed to support the industry. Nile Entertainment came on board as EWA 2026’s Content Market Partner, with a ₦25 million contribution to the programme. The partnership added a market-facing dimension to the festival’s support for filmmakers, recognising that creating opportunities for African screen content involves not only showcasing productions but also strengthening the pathways through which they can reach the market.

These initiatives supported different stages of the filmmaking process: showcasing completed productions, bringing new work from Nigerian screenwriters and creative producers to audiences, creating connections to the content market and investing in screenwriting talent. They formed part of a wider Film & TV programme that also featured conversations around filmmaking, production, commissioning and distribution.

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The programme included the screening of University of Side Hustle, the first scripted feature film from Livespot Studios and the directorial debut of Darey Art Alade. Presented in partnership with Nile Motion Pictures, its inclusion alongside the wider film showcase reflected the breadth of EWA’s screen programme, bringing different forms of storytelling into the same festival experience.

For an industry where conversations about growth often focus on major film releases and international deals, EWA 2026 also made room for the filmmakers, writers and creative producers building the stories behind the industry. Through its screenings, the Film Lab Africa showcase, its content market partnership and StoryLab, the festival created opportunities for creative work to be seen, supported and developed.

Bringing these opportunities together, Entertainment Week Africa recognised that short films are not simply a stepping stone to feature production, but an important part of African cinema in their own right. They need platforms where their stories can reach audiences, opportunities to connect with the industry and investment in the talent behind them. At EWA 2026, short films had a home.

The 2026 edition was made possible through the support of Pepsi, MTN, The Singleton, Indomie and Lush Hair, alongside EbonyLife Place, Livespot Foundation, DOT Tix, Tramango Africa, Rent-A-Rig, British Council, House Bourgeoisie, Labspot CSED, Nile Motion Pictures, and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.