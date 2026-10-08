2027: Duke vows to reduce petrol price to ₦300 per litre if elected president.

2027: Duke vows to reduce petrol price to ₦300 per litre if elected president.

'I'll bring down petrol price to N300 per litre'- Donald duke vows ahead of 2027 elections

Former Cross River State governor Donald Duke vows to crash petrol prices to ₦300 per litre ahead of the 2027 elections without returning to fuel subsidies, proposing a production-cost pricing model for domestic crude.

Donald Duke pledged to lower the retail pump price of petrol to approximately ₦300 per litre if elected president.

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He rejects the classic fuel subsidy regime, describing it as a "scam," and plans to achieve lower prices by supplying domestic refineries at cost of production rather than international market rates.

Duke proposes ring-fencing 600,000 barrels per day of Nigeria's crude production for local refining and selling the remaining crude on the global market at commercial rates.

He linked current petrol costs exceeding ₦1,000 per litre to rising poverty, insecurity, and crime, arguing that citizens earning a ₦70,000 minimum wage cannot afford current fuel prices.

Former Cross River State governor and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, has promised to slash the retail price of petrol to about ₦300 per litre if elected president in the 2027 general elections .

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Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Duke strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and argued that current fuel prices above ₦1,000 per litre are placing an intolerable burden on ordinary Nigerians.

Duke insisted that achieving a ₦300 per litre pump price would not require a return to the historic fuel subsidy regime, which he characterized as a fraud-ridden scam. Instead, he advocated for a fundamental shift in how crude oil for domestic consumption is priced.

Former Cross River State governor and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke

According to Duke's proposal, Nigeria should stop subjecting locally consumed petrol to international market benchmarks. He outlined a blueprint wherein the government allocates approximately 600,000 barrels of crude oil daily—the estimated volume needed for national consumption—directly to domestic refineries at the base cost of production.

Under this framework, refining and distribution overheads would be added alongside a modest 5% to 10% profit margin, allowing local pump prices to settle around ₦300 per litre. The balance of Nigeria’s daily crude output (over 1 million barrels) would then be exported at prevailing international prices to generate foreign exchange and federal revenue.

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Addressing the broader socio-economic conditions in the country, Duke cautioned that high energy costs directly contribute to rising poverty, banditry, and insecurity across the nation. He emphasized that with a national minimum wage of ₦70,000, it is mathematically unsustainable for citizens to spend the bulk of their monthly earnings simply filling a fuel tank.