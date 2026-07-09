'I may not be alive to contest in 2027' — Peter Obi explains why he fears for the future

Peter Obi says he may not be alive to contest the 2027 election, alleging that the government is frustrating his activities. The Presidency has rejected the claims.

Peter Obi said he may not be alive to contest the 2027 presidential election because of what he described as persistent government frustration.

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Obi alleged that the government was targeting opposition figures but said he was not making a direct accusation.

He cited an airport incident and claimed some supporters had become afraid to associate with him publicly.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga dismissed Obi's allegations as baseless and said they were intended to attract public sympathy.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has said he may not be alive to contest Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, alleging that the Federal Government is deliberately frustrating his activities and targeting opposition figures.

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Obi made the remarks during an interview on With Chude, hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, excerpts of which were shared online on Wednesday.

Responding to a question on whether there was a possibility he might not emerge as a candidate in the 2027 election , Obi said his concern went beyond securing a party ticket.

Peter Obi

"Not even a candidate. I might not even be alive. I'm telling you. Every single thing I do for a living, this government is frustrating it. Deliberately so. Everything. So, there is even a possibility, if they have the opportunity, I will not be alive."

Obi, however, clarified that he was not making a direct accusation against the government but was describing what he said were persistent acts of intimidation and obstruction.

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"It's not an accusation. I know. I get frustration every day. Because you do things that you think would be normal—it is not normal anymore. They won't come directly and say, 'Oh, we're doing this,' but you can see their hand in virtually everything."

The former Anambra State governor alleged that the treatment was not limited to him but extended to other opposition politicians.

"They are attacking everybody who is in opposition personally. I am being attacked personally. Everything. Even to provide me with necessary things that I should have been entitled to, not at all."

To support his claims, Obi cited an incident at an airport where he alleged that officials locked his vehicle while other cars parked in the same area were left untouched.

"I had a case recently at the airport, where people who work in the airport came and locked my car. And I said, 'It's me.' The person in charge said he doesn't care."

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He also claimed that some people now avoid greeting him in public for fear of being associated with him, while others who invited him to family celebrations later asked him not to attend.

"I have people send me invitations and say, 'My son, my daughter is wedding, but please don't come.'"

The Presidency has rejected Obi's allegations.

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Reacting to the interview, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, described Obi's claims as unfounded and accused him of attempting to gain public sympathy.

Onanuga said:

"Peter Obi's recent claims of being targeted by the government... are simply unfounded and misleading."

He added that Obi's assertion that he might not be alive for the 2027 election was "nothing more than a fabricated narrative" and insisted that the Federal Government was not targeting him or any institution linked to him.