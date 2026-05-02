Four things to know about incoming Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe

Four things to know about incoming Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe

Who’s Joseph Tegbe, the new Power minister? Here are 4 important things you must know

Who’s Joseph Tegbe, Nigeria's incoming minister of power?

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, April 30th, nominated Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power. According to the statement by the presidential spokesman on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

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“His nomination is expected to strengthen further ongoing efforts to reform the power sector, enhance grid stability, and attract sustainable investment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement read.

The nomination, which has been transmitted to the Senate for screening, follows the resignation of former minister Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped aside to pursue his governorship bid in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 election.

President Tinubu nominates fiscal expert Joseph Tegbe to lead the Ministry of Power, signaling a push for institutional reform and grid stability in 2026

Personal Life

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Born on March 21, 1966, in Oyo Town to the family of Pa Joseph Adejinmi Tegbe of Labo, Ibadan, and Mrs Rhoda Olubunmi Tegbe and hails from Jegede Compound in the Labo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Education background

Tegbe had his early education in St Mary’s RCM School, Oyo; Federal Government College, Ogbomoso and University of Ife, Ile – Ife.

He graduated with a First Class Degree in Civil Engineering in 1988.

He is also an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Nigeria; INSEAD, France; Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Business School.

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He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA); Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (FCIT), and Certified in Governance Enterprise IT (CGEIT).

Incoming power minister Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe

Career

He currently serves as the Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), a results-oriented institution focused on delivering impactful economic outcomes.

Tegbe has a strong background in finance, consulting, and public policy. In 1992, he worked as Head of Materials Accounting at Shell Petroleum Development Company, where he served on a contract staff assignment in materials accounting.

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He later built a long career at KPMG Nigeria & Africa, where he served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services from 2002 to 2023, leading major transformation projects across Africa and the Middle East.

He is also the current Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, a role he has held since 2025, where he oversees efforts to reform and strengthen Nigeria’s tax and fiscal systems.

Family life