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Zlatan, TG Omori, and others mock Portable following his boxing defeat to Carter Efe

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 14:46 - 02 May 2026
On May 1, 2026, Carter Efe defeated Portable in a celebrity boxing match
Nigerian street pop sensation Portable has become the subject of online mockery after losing his celebrity boxing match to Carter Efe, with Zlatan, TG Omori and skit maker Cute Abiola reacting to the defeat.
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  • Carter Efe defeated Portable in a celebrity boxing match in Lagos.

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  • TG Omori and Zlatan mocked Portable online after the defeat.

  • Cute Abiola posted a viral skit joking about Portable consulting a “witch doctor.”

  • The fight and celebrity reactions sparked massive social media conversations in Nigeria.

On May 1, 2026, Portable and Carter Efe fought in a celebrity boxing match
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Nigerian street-hop singer Portable has become the centre of online ridicule after losing his celebrity boxing match against comedian and content creator Carter Efe at the “Chaos in the Ring” event in Lagos.

Portable

The fight, which followed weeks of online taunts and dramatic face-offs between both entertainers, ended with Carter Efe defeating Portable by unanimous decision after three rounds, ending the singer’s unbeaten celebrity boxing streak.

Shortly after the match, several Nigerian celebrities flooded social media with jokes and reactions aimed at Portable over the defeat.

Carter Efe
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Award-winning cinematographer TG Omori reacted with a mocking post on X, formerly Twitter, writing:

“Them blow Portable, Portable turn 360, Carter Efe burst laugh I don die.”

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile also joined the trolling, joking that Carter Efe’s promised reward was ready after the victory.

“Portable ke, person wey don drink Lacoco. CarterEfe, your 10 million naira is waiting for you, cash,” Zlatan wrote.

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The reactions quickly went viral, with many Nigerians sharing clips of the fight, especially moments where Portable appeared disoriented after taking punches from Carter Efe.

Popular skit maker Cute Abiola added to the online frenzy by posting a comedy skit depicting Portable angrily calling a fictional traditional spiritualist who allegedly promised him victory before the match.

Social media users also revived old videos of Portable boasting ahead of the fight, where he confidently predicted victory and claimed he would secure another boxing belt.

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Despite the mockery, some fans defended the singer, arguing that he showed courage by stepping into the ring and entertaining fans regardless of the result.

The celebrity boxing match, which was organised to settle the feud between street pop star Portable Twitch streamer Carter Efe, generated massive attention, with clips from the event dominating Nigerian social media trends throughout the day.

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