Festive Scams Are the Real Christmas Surprise This Year

December is the peak season for fraud, and every holiday, thousands of people fall victim to fake discounts, cloned websites, and suspicious transfers.

December comes with food, travel, family reunions, concerts, and of course, festive discounts everywhere you look. From Black Friday deals to holiday sales, brands compete for attention, and Nigerians love a good bargain. While people are shopping for affordable gadgets, budget-friendly fashion, or discounted household items , scammers are also active.

Every December, festive scams, holiday fraud, and online shopping scams increase across social media platforms, payment apps, and even phone calls. Understanding how these scams work is now essential for safe online shopping, safe banking habits, and protecting your money during the holidays.

In this article, we analyse why scammers become extremely active in December, the most common festive scams, red flags to watch for, and how to safely navigate holiday discounts without losing your hard-earned money.

Why December Is Peak Season for Scammers

People spend more in December The holiday period is the busiest spending season in Nigeria and all over the world. People buy travel tickets, clothes, food, new phones, laptops, and Christmas gifts. Increased spending creates a bigger target for scammers who rely on high-volume transactions to hide fraudulent activities. This is why online shopping fraud, fake discount pages, and payment diversion scams rise sharply during this period.

People are distracted by holiday planning During the festive season, people are tired, excited, or in a hurry. This distraction opens the door to phishing scams, fake delivery messages, and fraudulent bank alerts. Scammers know that fewer people double-check links or re-confirm transactions because they’re overwhelmed with end-of-year activities.

Social media shops multiply during festive season New Instagram and TikTok “stores” pop up daily in December. While some are genuine, many are scam pages targeting vulnerable people looking for affordable holiday shopping options. These pages use trending hashtags like festive discount Nigeria, Christmas sales , or December deals and then disappear immediately after collecting payments.

Scammers exploit high demand for affordable items Phones and household appliances, gifts items are some of the most searched items in December. Because people are actively hunting for discounted items, scammers use fake price-slashing promotions and fake electronics websites to push gadget scams, refurbished device scams, and price-bait fraud.

Common Scams People Face Every December

Fake discount links and cloned websites These are some of the biggest online shopping scams in December. Scammers create websites that look identical to popular stores, complete with logos, photos, and fake reviews . They promote unbelievable festive discounts and urge customers to “buy now before stock finishes.” After payment, they disappear. Phishing messages claiming to be banks or delivery companies During the festive rush, scammers send text messages saying: “Your account will be restricted, click the link to update.”

“You have a package waiting, pay ₦2,000 delivery fee.”

“Your BVN needs urgent verification.” These phishing messages are designed to steal banking details and access your account.

Your excitement for festive shopping should not cost you your savings.

Fake Instagram and TikTok stores They post trendy outfits, holiday gift sets, wigs, fragrances, or gadgets at unusually low holiday prices. Once customers pay, they block them. These pages are among the most common forms of social media shopping scams in December. Credit/Debit alert fraud Some scammers now send fake debit alerts or fake transaction receipts after “buying” something from sellers, especially during year-end rush sales. Because sellers are overwhelmed, they may release goods before verifying the payment. Giveaway scams Fake influencers or pages announce December giveaways, promising cash prizes, gift items, or shopping vouchers. They ask people to click links, fill forms, or send “processing fees”, leading to stolen details or loss of money.

How to Identify Festive Scams Before You Fall Victim

To safely navigate holiday discounts, December promos, and online shopping in Nigeria, here are key red flags: Prices that seem too low Scammers often use unrealistic festive discounts to trap people. If the price looks unbelievably reduced, be cautious.

No physical location or verifiable contact Many scam pages refuse video calls, shop visits, or Google-verified addresses. Poor online presence Check for: No reviews

No tagged photos

Recently created pages

Low engagement despite many posts These are typical patterns of fake holiday promo accounts.

Delivery pressure Scammers rush customers: “Pay now before the discount ends in 10 minutes!” High pressure is a common tactic in holiday scams.

How You Can Stay Safe This December

Use trusted platforms When shopping during festive season sales, use platforms that have: Secure checkout

Buyer protection

Clear return policies Trusted online stores reduce the risk of holiday shopping fraud.

Verify social media sellers. Before paying: Check tagged photos

Check real customer reviews

Ask for live video showing the item

Check how long the page has been active

Double-check bank alerts Sellers should always confirm payment through banking apps, not SMS notifications.

Avoid clicking suspicious links Banks in Nigeria do not send links in text messages. Ignore random messages about BVN, account verification, or delivery requests.

Avoid clicking suspicious links Banks in Nigeria do not send links in text messages. Ignore random messages about BVN, account verification, or delivery requests.