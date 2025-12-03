8 Reasons You Should Do Your Christmas Shopping This First Week of December

Find out why doing your Christmas Shopping in the first week of December can save you money, stress and last-minute regrets.

December can feel like thirty-one days of chaos, and right at the centre of that chaos is the one thing everybody must do: Christmas shopping. From clothes to foodstuffs, gifts and décor, there is always something to buy.

But here is the gist: if you wait till mid or late December, the stress will meet you before you even spend the first naira. This is why the first week of December is the smartest time to do your Christmas shopping. You save a lot of money, avoid madness, and give yourself space to actually enjoy the holiday.

Here are eight solid reasons why you should start your Christmas shopping now.

1. Prices Will Definitely Rise Later

If there is anything I can predict with confidence as a Nigerian, it is that prices will rise as Christmas approaches. It happens every single year, and it is already a pattern. By the time we get to the third week of December, sellers know that people are desperate, rushing, and willing to pay anything just to get what they need. So transport fares increase, food items jump, and clothes and children’s outfits become more expensive. Even hair vendors and hamper sellers inflate prices because demand is higher.

But in the first week of December, the situation is calmer. Prices are still relatively stable because sellers are trying to attract early buyers. You have more negotiating power and a wider range of products available. You are also not competing with thousands of last-minute shoppers who will buy anything at any price.

2. You Avoid Stress, Market Wahala, and December Traffic Madness

If you want to know what it feels like to shop in mid-December, just ask anyone who has gone to a crowded market or mall during peak holiday rush. Everywhere is packed, sellers are shouting, queues are long, people are pushing, and everyone is stressed. Even online vendors are overwhelmed, and riders deliver late.

You already know this, but road traffic also becomes a nightmare. Drivers suddenly act like they are competing for a trophy, and traffic doubles because most people, including children, are on holiday, people are travelling, and events are happening everywhere.

Shopping in the first week of December gives you a completely different experience. The markets are lighter, and even online deliveries move smoothly. Sellers are calmer and more attentive because they are not overwhelmed yet. You can actually enjoy the process instead of being frustrated, hot, and irritated.

3. You Get the Best Picks Before They Sell Out

During the festive season, we all want the best of everything. Fine outfits for Christmas Day, quality décor for the house, nice gifts for partners , friends, and family. Because of this, the best items always disappear first. Early December shopping gives you access to the freshest stock. Whether you are buying clothes, toys, décor pieces, food items, or gift sets, this is when the best-quality and most appealing options are still available.

Shopping early means you won’t end up buying things you don’t like just because time has run out. Instead, you deliberately pick items you genuinely love, or that match the taste of whoever you are gifting.

4. You Stay in Control of Your Budget and Avoid Impulse Spending

December is the fastest month when it comes to spending because money flies before you can blink. This is why many people enter January regretting their financial decisions because they probably shopped late and overspent in panic.

Shopping in the first week of December puts you in control. You are calmer, more organised, and able to follow a proper plan. You are not rushing or trying to buy everything in one weekend. Instead, you can break your shopping into categories, compare prices across markets or online platforms, and avoid the common trap of grabbing random things simply because the pressure is high.

5. You Have Time for Exchanges, Adjustments, and Repairs

Shopping early in December is a lifesaver. You get enough time to check everything you bought at home and ensure it is in perfect condition. If something doesn’t fit or needs adjustment, you can take it to a tailor while they still have time to accept new work. If a gift item arrives damaged or a gadget is not functioning properly, you can return it, replace it, or reorder without stress.

Early shopping also gives you space to fix unexpected problems. You are not panicking because Christmas is in two days. You have the room to solve issues quietly and stress-free. This is one of the biggest benefits we don’t talk about, but it saves money, time, and emotional energy.

6. You Actually Get to Enjoy December Instead of Rushing Through It

The whole point of Christmas is joy time with family, church services, food, laughter, rest, reflection, and celebration. But many Nigerians spend the week before Christmas in an unnecessary race, running from market to market, struggling to buy chicken, fighting traffic , and being exhausted before the day even arrives.

Starting your shopping early allows you to enjoy the holiday the way it is meant to be enjoyed. By the time Christmas week comes, everything is sorted. You are not spending Christmas Eve sweating in a market queue or calling delivery riders in frustration. Instead, you can relax, attend events, host family, travel with peace of mind, or simply rest.

7. You Have Time to Give Thoughtful and Meaningful Gifts

When you start Christmas shopping late, you often end up grabbing whatever is available. But Christmas is a season of intention. Thoughtful gifts show love, appreciation, and care, and they usually require time.

Shopping in the first week of December gives you that time. You can carefully consider each person on your list, determine what they truly need, and find something meaningful rather than settling for anything.

8. Delivery Times Are Faster

When you shop in the first week of December, delivery moves a lot quicker. This is because roads are not yet clogged with holiday traffic, and logistics companies are not fully overwhelmed with orders. Even sellers process and dispatch items faster because they are not swamped with last-minute buyers. This means you get your packages earlier, with fewer delays and far less stress.

At this point, you already know that doing your Christmas shopping in the first week of December is not just a smart financial decision. It is a stress reliever, a time-saver, and a peace-of-mind strategy. You get to avoid price hikes, market pressure, traffic chaos, and emotional overwhelm. You also get the best quality, the best deals, and the chance to be more intentional with your choices.

So grab your list, dust off your shopping bags, open your online shopping tabs, and start now. This is the perfect week to get it done.