Don Jazzy: We Spent $4-5 Million to Make ‘Calm Down’ a Global Hit

The Mavin Records boss set the internet ablaze after lifting the lid on the staggering investment behind Rema’s chart-smashing single.

Since founding Mavin Records in 2012, Don Jazzy has consistently demonstrated an audacious vision, pivoting the label from a local powerhouse (featuring acts like D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal) to a global hit factory. With current stars such as Rema and Ayra Starr breaking global records, his latest comments have revealed the calculated risks and staggering financial commitments that build an African music dynasty.

In a startling revelation, the Mavin Records founder has disclosed that millions of dollars was invested in transforming Rema's ‘Calm Down’ into a worldwide phenomenon.

The music mogul delivered the bombshell during a special episode of the Bounce 89.1 FM show, hosted by veteran OAP Toolz. The interview, which also featured his latest signees, offered an unprecedented glimpse into the high-stakes world of international music marketing.

The Business of a Global Smash

During the interview with Toolz alongside new Mavin activations, Lövn and CupidSzn, the conversation inevitably turned to the global success of ‘Calm Down’ and its subsequent remix with Selena Gomez, a track that dominated charts from the US Billboard Hot 100 to the UK Singles Chart.

When pressed on the logistics and sheer cost of this global saturation, Jazzy was unflinchingly direct. “A song like 'Calm Down', we spent like close to four-five million dollars to get it to where it is. People don’t know,” he stated.

The investment speaks volumes about the infrastructure required to break an African record internationally, spanning everything from intricate digital marketing campaigns and playlisting pushes to securing high-profile collaborations and managing complex global distribution networks across Interscope and Jonzing World.

Rema's Calm Down is the first Nigerian song to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify | Instagram

When asked exactly how much revenue the track has generated in return for this hefty outlay, he simply quipped: "A lot sha."

The $4-5 million figure for "Calm Down" serves as a stark reminder: behind every "overnight" global sensation is a meticulously executed, multi-million dollar business plan.

Internet Reacts to Don Jazzy’s revelation

The figure sent immediate shockwaves through the music industry and social media platforms alike, as fans were quick to react:

Omo, what’s the hope for upcoming artists? https://t.co/QqzK7RMdcS — DANNY 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) December 12, 2025

If this is true, then it’s not a flex..



Music Industry ti baje https://t.co/eXnwDbpRLm — YOM🗣️ (@ThaBoyYom) December 12, 2025

what nigerians call “grace” is usually a high marketing budget… i pity upcoming artistes wey no guide 😂 https://t.co/krKhvrTTxM — Dead Poet (@RanceRider2) December 12, 2025

Calm down is unarguably the biggest song to ever come out of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. So the $4-£5m figure Don jazzy mentioned for the promotion shouldn't be a suprise, which includes 2 music video btw. That song penetrated many regions that never heard of Afrobeats. This… — Winco (@Winco_HP) December 12, 2025

The reaction to the Don Jazzy’s ‘revelation’ about how much it took to get Calm down to where it got to shows that a lot of you shouldn’t be speaking about music. — Ose (@Iam_smeezy) December 12, 2025

There’s no organic hit, hits are heavily marketed. https://t.co/47JB1AptwF — We$t (@flygodT) December 12, 2025

The Legacy of Calm Down

‘Calm Down,’ the undisputed Afrobeats anthem by Rema, didn't just climb charts. The song fundamentally recalibrated what an African record could achieve globally. Released in February 2022 as a single from his debut album Rave & Roses, the original track laid the foundation for an unprecedented takeover.

It wasn't until the arrival of the highly anticipated remix featuring global pop icon Selena Gomez in August 2022 that the track ignited a global cultural wildfire. The collaboration proved to be a masterstroke of international A&R, merging Rema’s smooth, hypnotic vocal delivery with Gomez's immense global reach. Their synergy propelled the song into nearly every significant music market in the world, dismantling barriers that had historically limited Afrobeats to niche categories.

Rema performing at The Accor Arena at the 'HEIS' tour

The track’s commercial success is staggering and sets several benchmarks for the genre. In the United States, 'Calm Down' became the longest-charting and highest-peaking African song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, eventually ascending to an impressive number 3 position. It spent over 58 weeks on the chart, establishing incredible longevity.

Across the Atlantic, the single dominated Europe, hitting number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and topping charts in numerous other nations, including France, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Belgium. Its RIAA certification in the US reached multi-platinum status, reflecting sales and streams in the millions. This widespread performance demonstrated a robust, sustained global appetite for Rema's sound.

Beyond chart statistics, ‘Calm Down’ has cemented itself as one of the most-streamed songs of all time and a genuine cultural phenomenon. On Spotify, it was one of the most-streamed songs of 2023 globally, crossing well over a billion streams across all platforms. The accompanying music video for the remix on YouTube stands as the most-viewed video by an African artist in history, surpassing more than 1.2 billion views.

The High Cost of Music Marketing

Don Jazzy’s revelation on the huge cost of marketing ‘Calm Down’ to global fame reflects the rocketing cost of music marketing in a digitalised ecosystem where there are multiple channels to service.

Don Jazzy

Stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry, especially artists, have constantly bemoaned the high cost of servicing their songs on social media and traditional platforms.

In a recent interview, Afrobeats star Shoday spoke on how it costs up to $50K to promote a single. This high cost of marketing, especially in Nigeria, has been heightened by the international success of Afrobeats, which attracted funding that gave many artists the deep pockets to spend on social media campaigns and ads. Servicing a song on Snapchat, TikTok, X, and Instagram can run into tens of millions of naira.

This cost rises when the song is being engineered to penetrate foreign markets in the Americas and Europe. This explained the high cost of promoting Rema’s ‘Calm Down’, which increased as resources needed to be expended to further drive its virality. There are growing concerns among Nigerian stakeholders that the high cost of marketing isn’t yielding the desired results, as consumers are becoming resistant to the promotional techniques.