6 Easy Mocktail Recipes to Try this Christmas
Christmas isn't just about gifts and food; it's all about that feeling of festivity, having something really delicious to drink, and maybe catching up with loved ones, and sometimes making something for them makes you feel better than getting take-outs or bottles of wine.
And that’s where mocktails fit into the equation. They’re the perfect blend of fun, flavour, and festivity without the alcohol. Think sparkle from a fizzy drink, tanginess from fresh fruits, and that cosy holiday vibe, combined in one glass.
Mocktails are a great way to set the tone for your holiday celebrations, especially if you're hosting a mix of drinkers and non-drinkers. So, let's dive into six simple yet mouthwatering mocktail recipes that will make this Christmas one to remember for your folks.
1. Cranberry & Orange Fizz
Cranberries and orange are a classic holiday duo. This mocktail is Christmas in a glass: the tartness of cranberries balancing beautifully with the citrusy zing of oranges. Add a little fizz, and it feels like you are sipping on something special.
Ingredients:
1 cup cranberry juice
1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1/2 teaspoon honey (optional)
Sparkling water or soda water
Ice cubes
Orange slices and cranberries for garnish
Instructions:
Pour cranberry juice, orange juice, and honey into a cocktail shaker or a large jar. Shake or stir to mix well.
Fill a glass with ice.
Pour the juice mixture into the glass, topping it off with sparkling water, and stir gently.
Garnish with an orange slice and a few cranberries.
2. Ginger Spice Apple Cooler
If you love the warm kick of ginger, this is your drink. It combines the sweet apple flavour with a ginger snap that tingles the taste buds.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh apple juice
1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon maple syrup (or honey)
Club Soda
Ice cubes
Apple slices and a cinnamon stick for garnish
Instructions:
In a glass, combine the apple juice, grated ginger, lemon juice, and maple syrup.
Fill the glass with ice, topping off with club soda for fizz.
Stir gently and garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple slices.
3. Pineapple Mint Cooler
Alright, now let's go for that tropical vibe in winter. Who says you can't feel like it's beach time in December? This mocktail offers fresh mint and the fruity goodness of sweet, juicy pineapple.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh pineapple juice
A few fresh mint leaves
1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lime juice
Sparkling water
Ice cubes
Lime wedges and mint sprigs for garnish
Instructions:
Muddle a few mint leaves at the bottom of your glass or in a shaker.
Add the pineapple juice and lime juice, and shake or stir until mixed.
Fill the glass with ice cubes, topping with sparkling water.
Garnish with a lime wedge and sprig of mint.
4. Citrus Punch
Well, if you've ever taken a sip of punch at any party and thought, "This is just way too sweet," then this is for you. It's got the perfect balance of citrusy tartness and natural sweetness, without being too sweet.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
Sparkling water or lemon-lime soda
Ice cubes
Lemon and grapefruit slices for garnish
Instructions:
In a large pitcher, mix the grapefruit, lemon, and orange juices with the maple syrup.
Stir well and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
When serving, fill the glasses with ice cubes and add the citrus mixture.
Top with sparkling water or lemon-lime soda. Garnish with slices of lemon and grapefruit.
5. Spiced Pomegranate Fizz
Let's talk pomegranate: rich, deep in flavour, and just absolutely perfect for the holidays. Add a little spice, and this mocktail feels like it could be served in a fancy cocktail glass at a holiday gala.
Ingredients:
1 cup pomegranate juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Sparkling water or club soda
Ice cubes
Pomegranate seeds to garnish
Instructions:
In a cocktail shaker or even a jar, mix pomegranate juice, cinnamon, ginger, and lime juice.
Shake well until all the spices dissolve.
Fill a glass with ice and pour the juice mixture over it.
Top with sparkling water or club soda; garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds.
6. Holiday Cherry Lemonade
Okay, let's keep it as simple and sweet as possible. When you think of a holiday celebration with not too much fuss, think of this mocktail. The taste of cherry and lemon, mixed together, is both tart and sweet and totally addictive.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup cherry juice, or use fresh cherries muddled with a bit of sugar
1 tbsp honey or syrup
Sparkling water or club soda
Ice cubes
Lemon and cherry, for garnish
Instructions:
In a shaker, combine the lemon juice, cherry juice, or muddled cherries and honey or syrup.
Shake until combined, then pour over ice cubes in a glass.
Top with sparkling water or club soda and garnish with a cherry and lemon slice.
For some, mocktails are more than the absence of liquor; they are an opportunity to create something festive, personal, and fun. Whether entertaining your closest friends for a holiday dinner, preoccupied with family, or just kicking it low-key on the couch by the tree, these six easy mocktail recipes will take the ho-hum out of Christmas.
So gather your ingredients, shake things up, and raise a toast for a merry, mocktail-filled holiday season.
