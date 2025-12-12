From the Number 10 Jersey to Community Impact: TenTrade Supports WakaPass Christmas Football Party

#FeaturedPost

TenTrade is ending the year with hope and prosperity as the proud official Special Awards Sponsor of the two-day WakaPass Christmas Football Party 2025, taking place from December 26th - 27th at Legacy Pitch in Lagos.

The “Ten” in TenTrade isn’t just a name, it’s inspired by the iconic number 10 jersey in football, a symbol of creativity, leadership, and inspiration on the pitch. Just like the players who wear it, TenTrade aims to empower traders and young people alike to take initiative, make bold moves, and lead with vision. Through partnerships like the WakaPass Christmas Football Party, TenTrade brings this spirit off the field and into communities, creating opportunities for growth and achievement.

The mission and vision of the organiser, the Angel Salt Development Foundation, perfectly align with TenTrade’s commitment to inspiring young people to engage positively with their communities, access the right support, nurture grassroots football, and work toward achieving their dreams.

The event is the grand climax of the organiser's annual Project WakaPass, a transformative outreach program led by the founder and visionary coach, Angel Salt. Through Project WakaPass, the team behind the foundation visits communities and football academies to deliver mentorship, life skills, educational guidance, and character-building sessions, using football as a powerful tool for hope and direction.

This life-changing event, designed for hundreds of children aged 7 to 17, brings together “an unforgettable blend of football, fun, food, gifts, learning, entertainment, and festive cheer.” By doing so, it uplifts underserved communities across Lagos and Nigeria. According to the organiser, the event “raises awareness on sustainable values, life and soft skills, leadership, and personality development, while giving children a sense of belonging and hope. They deserve to live these kinds of experiences not only at Christmas, but all year round.”

Beyond fun and celebration, the initiative also gives youths the engagement they need to stay focused and positive. As the organiser further explained, “this kind of event helps us engage them positively and also gives them a career path. Football motivates education, football motivates academic performance, and at these events national teams discover talent and nurture it.”

Over the last four years, the organisation has engaged over 40 grassroots football teams, with more than 5,000 young players and their coaches participating. Last year alone, the event hosted 2,540 participants from 32 football academies, including coaches, parents, and officials. Now, the stage is set for an even bigger celebration, with double the energy and double the number of expected participants. A total of 72 male and female football teams from across Lagos and Ogun State are confirmed to take part in the WakaPass SANTA’s CUP competition.

By listening to what young people truly need and showing up for them, both the Angel Salt Development Foundation and TenTrade are making events like this not just possible, but impactful and transformative.

The event will run from Friday, December 26th, to Saturday, December 27th, from 8am to 6pm at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.



