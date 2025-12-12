Asake’s Thrilling Red Bull Symphonic Is Now on YouTube

The two-time Grammy nominee became the first African artist to headline the U.S. edition of Red Bull Symphonic.

The wait is over. Weeks after shaking the foundations of Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, the full visual experience of Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic performance has officially dropped on YouTube. For those who missed the sold-out spectacle, you can now witness exactly how the "Lungu Boy" brought Lagos street heat to the orchestral stage.

Asake is the fourth most-streamed Afrobeats stars of 2025 globally on Spotify

Following in the footsteps of Rick Ross (Atlanta) and Metro Boomin (Los Angeles), Asake made history as the first African artist to headline the U.S. edition of this prestigious series. But this wasn’t just a gig; it was a coronation.

Watch the full performance on YouTube now to see Afrobeats hold its own against the grandeur of a symphony.

Orchestral Amapiano and Special Guests

The upload, which has already clocked over 129,000 views 16 hours after its release on Asake’s official YouTube channel, captures the sheer scale of the night. Backed by the 33-piece diverse orchestra led by conductor Glenn Alexander II, the serial hitmaker reimagined his catalogue, stripping back the digital layers of fújì and Amapiano to reveal their classical bones. The highlight, undoubtedly, is the arrival of Wizkid, with whom he is set to release a joint EP this month.

ASAKE

RED BULL SYMPHONIC

🚨OUT ON YOUTUBE🚨pic.twitter.com/f8k2MzMPJT — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 11, 2025

The video confirms the hysteria as the icon strolls out to perform their 2024 hit "MMS", a moment where the string section swells to match the crowd's roar.

"The last thing you want is a cheap version of something," notes Alexander II on the collaboration. "That would be disrespectful to the integrity of the music."

The final cut proves they achieved the opposite. Asake, a Theatre Arts graduate, treated the stage with reverence, previewing an unreleased track that hints at his next evolution.