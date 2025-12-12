7 Christmas Hairstyles for Every Kind of Girl: Soft, Outside, Minimalist & Luxe

From boho braids to luxe faux locs, here are the top Christmas hairstyles for every type of girl. Find your perfect December hair pick.

As we welcome December with all its festivities, the raves, club nights, concerts, end-of-year dinners, brunches, and the inevitable beach hangouts, it’s officially time to lock in the hairstyle that’ll carry you from “party tonight?” to “photos tomorrow?”.

If you’re the soft-life babe, the outside princess, the minimalist girlie, or the luxe queen, here are the Christmas hairstyles that will have you looking put-together effortlessly all month long.

1. Body Wave Boho Knotless Braids

This is for the girl who loves looking romantic and feminine without trying too hard. Body wave boho knotless braids combine the neatness of knotless braids with loose, body-wave curls that peek through for that dreamy, soft-focus finish.

Your stylist starts with knotless braids made using small to medium parts. As they braid, they leave out pieces of wavy human hair at intervals, creating that undone, boho waterfall effect. The curls are usually pre-textured, so once the braids are done, the stylist blends and trims them for a natural flow.

2. Bohemian Faux Locs

This is for the girl who wants to look expensive without saying a word. Bohemian faux locs give rich-aunty, ethereal goddess, “I moisturise with shea butter and mind my business” energy.

Your natural hair is braided into individual plaits or cornrows (depending on the method). Then, loc extensions or textured wrapping hair is crocheted or wrapped around the braids. Loose curls, usually human hair, are left out randomly to give that signature boho, goddess vibe.

3. Lemonade Fulani Braids

If you’re the “where’s the next party?” type, this one’s for you. Lemonade Fulani braids combine the iconic Beyoncé side-sweep with the front-and-back Fulani patterns. Loud, pretty, and perfect for December’s outside agenda.

Your stylist creates straight-back Fulani-inspired cornrows in the front, then feeds them into long side-swept lemonade braids. Beads, cowries, or metallic accessories can be added at the ends for extra drama.

4. Short Goddess Braids

This style is chic, easy, and low-stress. If you love being fine without spending hours at the salon, short goddess braids are the way to go.

Your hair is sectioned into medium-sized parts. Each part is braided into a chunky goddess braid with curly tendrils added at the ends or mid-shaft. The braids usually fall around the chin or collarbone, making them super light and comfortable.

5. Island Twist Braids

Island twists are perfect for girls who like movement and volume without the heaviness of traditional twists. They’re bouncy, playful, and always look Instagram-ready.

Your hair is parted and two-strand-twisted using lightweight, silky extension fibre. The twists are usually feathered at the ends and dipped in hot water so they fall softly and curl slightly.

6. Hybrid Sew-In Braids

This is for the girl who loves a polished, salon-fresh look but still wants the versatility of braids. Hybrid sew-ins give the illusion of blended braids and weaves.

The stylist leaves out a braided pattern at the front or sides (depending on the desired style) and installs a sew-in weave at the back or centre. The result is a seamless mix of sleek braids and flowing hair that looks multidimensional.

7. Bald Braids

Despite the name, bald braids aren’t actually bald. They’re super tiny, ultra-thin cornrows braided closely to the scalp. Clean, sharp, and perfect for showing off your face.

Your stylist creates very small, tight cornrows using minimal extensions (or none at all). The rows are usually straight back, but you can also do zig-zags or S-shaped patterns for flair.

It’s low-maintenance and bold but still minimalist. It frames your face beautifully and lets your makeup and outfits shine.

No matter the type of girl you are (soft, outside, minimalist, or luxe), there’s a Christmas hairstyle with your name written all over it.