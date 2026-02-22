BAFTA Film Awards 2026: The Complete List of Winners

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another sweeps the 2026 BAFTAs alongside historic wins for Wunmi Mosaku and Ryan Coogler. See the complete winners list.

The 79th British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming hosting this year’s ceremony. Going in, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another led with the highest nominations, followed closely by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme each earned considerable nods, setting up one of the most competitive races in recent memory.

While One Battle After Another entered the night as the most nominated film, early wins suggested the ceremony was shaping into a strong showing for Coogler’s Sinners, which already secured major category victories at the beginning.

The “Nigerian Excellence” Report: Wunmi Mosaku & the Davies Brothers Win Big

One of the night’s most special moments came in the Supporting Actress category, where Wunmi Mosaku won for her performance in Sinners.

Mosaku, who was born in Zaria, Nigeria, to parents who are both professors, became the first British winner of the night. Visibly emotional and pregnant with her second child, she thanked her husband, family and daughter during her speech. Reflecting on director Ryan Coogler’s leadership, she spoke about the collaborative spirit on set and the way he affirmed the value of every cast and crew member.

Wunmi Mosaku, Winner, Best Supporting Actress

She also described finding her “ancestral power” through the role of Annie, grounding her performance in personal history and the immigrant experience. It was a deeply personal win, and one that sat well across the room.

Another major moment came in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category, where My Father’s Shadow took the prize. Akinola Davies Jr. won as director alongside his brother Wale Davies as writer.

Wale Davies (Left) & Akinola Davies Jr. (Right), Winners, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The win marks a significant milestone for the Davies brothers, whose film has steadily built international recognition since its debut. For British-Nigerian cinema, it further cements their place as key voices shaping stories that move between Lagos and London with confidence and clarity.

Major Category Winners

Best Film: One Battle After Another



Director: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another



Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler — Sinners



Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo — I Swear



Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley — Hamnet



Supporting Actor: Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, the first Black person to win for Original Screenplay.

Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners



Documentary: Mr Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein



Best Animated Film: Zootropolis 2



Outstanding British Film: Hamnet

Timothée Chalamet at the Awards Ceremony

Film Not In The English Language: Sentimental Value



Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (director), Wale Davies (writer)



Children’s & Family Film: Boong



British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

Jessie Buckley, Winner, Leading Actress

British Short Animation: Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson



Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson

Technical & Craft Winners

Editing: One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen



Casting: I Swear — Lauren Evans



Make Up & Hair: Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many



Production Design: Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau



Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Awards Ceremony

Costume Design: Frankenstein — Kate Hawley



Original Score: Sinners — Ludwig Göransson



Sound: F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta



Cinematography: One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman



The Big Takeaway

The 2026 BAFTAs reflected a clear balance between established names and emerging talent. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took the night’s top honours, winning Best Film and Director, confirming its strength across major categories.

At the same time, the acting races delivered some of the evening’s biggest surprises. Robert Aramayo won Best Actor for I Swear, beating nominees including Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. His win marked a breakthrough moment and signalled the Academy’s openness to recognising newer faces alongside long-standing stars.

Robert Aramayo, Winner, Leading Actor

Elsewhere, Jessie Buckley secured a widely expected victory for Hamnet, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners claimed Original Screenplay and Supporting Actress, further cementing its impact on the night.

Overall, this year’s results suggest a voting body willing to reward both technical command and fresh, contemporary performances, balancing industry veterans with a new generation of standout talent.

