BAFTA Film Awards 2026: The Complete List of Winners
The 79th British Academy Film Awards are underway at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming hosting this year’s ceremony. Going in, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another led with the highest nominations, followed closely by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme each earned considerable nods, setting up one of the most competitive races in recent memory.
While One Battle After Another entered the night as the most nominated film, early wins suggested the ceremony was shaping into a strong showing for Coogler’s Sinners, which already secured major category victories at the beginning.
The “Nigerian Excellence” Report: Wunmi Mosaku & the Davies Brothers Win Big
One of the night’s most special moments came in the Supporting Actress category, where Wunmi Mosaku won for her performance in Sinners.
Mosaku, who was born in Zaria, Nigeria, to parents who are both professors, became the first British winner of the night. Visibly emotional and pregnant with her second child, she thanked her husband, family and daughter during her speech. Reflecting on director Ryan Coogler’s leadership, she spoke about the collaborative spirit on set and the way he affirmed the value of every cast and crew member.
She also described finding her “ancestral power” through the role of Annie, grounding her performance in personal history and the immigrant experience. It was a deeply personal win, and one that sat well across the room.
Another major moment came in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category, where My Father’s Shadow took the prize. Akinola Davies Jr. won as director alongside his brother Wale Davies as writer.
The win marks a significant milestone for the Davies brothers, whose film has steadily built international recognition since its debut. For British-Nigerian cinema, it further cements their place as key voices shaping stories that move between Lagos and London with confidence and clarity.
Major Category Winners
Best Film: One Battle After Another
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo — I Swear
Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Supporting Actor: Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Documentary: Mr Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein
Best Animated Film: Zootropolis 2
Outstanding British Film: Hamnet
Film Not In The English Language: Sentimental Value
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Children’s & Family Film: Boong
British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright
British Short Animation: Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson
Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
Technical & Craft Winners
Editing: One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen
Casting: I Swear — Lauren Evans
Make Up & Hair: Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many
Production Design: Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
Costume Design: Frankenstein — Kate Hawley
Original Score: Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Sound: F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
Cinematography: One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman
The Big Takeaway
The 2026 BAFTAs reflected a clear balance between established names and emerging talent. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took the night’s top honours, winning Best Film and Director, confirming its strength across major categories.
At the same time, the acting races delivered some of the evening’s biggest surprises. Robert Aramayo won Best Actor for I Swear, beating nominees including Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. His win marked a breakthrough moment and signalled the Academy’s openness to recognising newer faces alongside long-standing stars.
Elsewhere, Jessie Buckley secured a widely expected victory for Hamnet, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners claimed Original Screenplay and Supporting Actress, further cementing its impact on the night.
Overall, this year’s results suggest a voting body willing to reward both technical command and fresh, contemporary performances, balancing industry veterans with a new generation of standout talent.