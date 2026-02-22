Check Out Our Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs

Best red carpet fashion from the 2026 BAFTAs, featuring standout celebrity looks and unforgettable style moments in London.

It’s fashion week in London, which already means drama, hemlines, and editors sprinting across cobblestones in questionable shoes. But for a few hours, the runways had to share the spotlight. The red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs demanded our full attention, and rightly so.

Often called the British Oscars, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts represents the highest honour in British cinema. The room holds legacy. The carpet holds expectation. And the fashion? It carries both.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton, a deep plum gown that fit like it had been engineered rather than sewn. It hugged, sculpted, and then flared out at the hem in a quiet but deliberate crescendo. There’s something about plum on a red carpet; it doesn’t scream for attention, it commands it. The silhouette did the talking. No fuss. Just precision.

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian

Zinzi Coogler kept things minimal, and honestly, that restraint felt refreshing. Her A-line gown skimmed the body without trying too hard. Standing beside her husband, Ryan Coogler, whose film Sinners had its own moment that night, she let a bold red lip carry the drama. Sometimes that’s the move. A clean line. A strong lip. A quiet confidence that doesn’t beg for applause.

Kerry Washington

Then there was Kerry Washington. Structured pleats extended into a train that moved like it had its own breeze following her. The blue-on-blue moment, gown and nails in harmony, felt intentional without being rigid. And that beachy chignon? Soft. Effortless. Like she decided five minutes before stepping out that elegance didn’t need to be complicated.

Teyana Taylor

Necks broke, and yes, that’s the only way to say it, when Teyana Taylor stepped onto the carpet. Draped in a silk duchesse trench coat gown by Burberry, gloves included (because of course), she turned tailoring into theatre. The coat silhouette felt authoritative, almost regal, yet playful against her pixie cut and those bright pink undereyes. It was structured glamour with a wink. The kind of look that says, “I understand fashion history, but I’m not trapped in it.”

Wunmi Mosaku

And what a night for Wunmi Mosaku. Fresh off winning Best Supporting Actress for Sinners, she chose a striking blue dress and paired it with rich red nails — a subtle clash that worked because she wore it like it was always meant to. Her sculpted afro framed the entire look beautifully. Nothing about it felt accidental. It was celebratory. Triumphant, even.

Little Simz

To close the evening in her own lane, Little Simz made a stylish pivot from performing at Tolu Coker’s fashion show to the BAFTAs carpet. Instead of predictable glamour, she debuted a sharply cinched overcoat, finished with a delicate pearl pin. Understated, but pointed. The kind of look that lingers longer than sequins ever could.

The 2026 BAFTAs red carpet wasn’t about excess. It was about decisions. Tailoring versus softness. Minimalism versus theatricality. Every look felt like a conversation, sometimes loud, sometimes whispered, but always intentional.

And honestly? That’s what makes a red carpet memorable.

Here are other looks that got us hooked.

Emma Stone

Glenn Close

Cillian Murphy

Regé-Jean Page

Kate Hudson

Jenna Coleman

Sheila Atim

Razane Jammal

Minnie Driver

Audrey Nuna

Wale Davies and Akinola Davies Jr.

Lottie Tomlinson

Maura Higgins

AJ Odudu

Michael B. Jordan

The 2026 BAFTAs reminded us that red carpet fashion isn’t just about who wore what. It’s about mood, timing, and the subtle choices that separate a good gown from a moment. From sculpted silhouettes to playful details, the night proved that true style lives in the specifics.

