Woman Arrested for Shooting at Rihanna’s House Believes Singer is ‘the Devil’

The 35-year-old Florida woman who shot at Rihanna's house recorded multiple videos calling the singer a "witch" and the "devil".

On March 8, 2026, Police officers responded to reports of a woman wielding an assault rifle around Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion at 13:15 local time. According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, Police on the scene arrested a woman armed with an AR-15-style weapon.

The LA Times reported that police dispatch revealed “approximately 10 shots” were fired from a vehicle, a white Tesla, across the street from the residence. The LAPD spokesperson also revealed that one bullet pierced a wall of Rihanna’s residence.

The attacker turned out to be Ivanna Lisset Ortiz, a 35-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida. While her motive wasn't clear, old videos of Ortiz expressing her dislike for Rihanna have now surfaced online.

In one of Ortiz's videos, she accused the singer of being a witch who is attempting to kill her. She also added that when Rihanna dies, God will take her to her future.

"Listen, Rihanna, when you die, God is taking me to my future. You want to kill me. Shut the f**k up! Yeah, she's a witch. I'm a watchman, she's a witch..." she said in the clip in an incoherent thought that captured her disdain for the singer.

More videos of Ivanna Ortiz.



She claims:



-Rihanna stole her thoughts.

-Rihanna is jealous of her

-Rihanna was in her dreams.

-When Rihanna is gone, God will take her to her future.

-Rihannas spirit holds no purpose https://t.co/1RrxRJ8uUj pic.twitter.com/IMKlOaSoLA — ۟ (@headnavy) March 9, 2026

In another video, she accused Rihanna of being a witch who's stealing from people and warned people not to give her any attention. In one of the clips, Ortiz compares the singer to the devil and accuses her of not wanting her to be successful. In these videos, Ortiz, who's a Christian, repeatedly cast and bound the popstar in the name of Jesus.

These videos now offer valuable insights into the motive of Ivanna Ortiz, who appears to have some strong beliefs that Rihanna is an evil force, which she must vanquish to attain both spiritual, economic, and psychological freedom.

The woman that shot at Rihanna’s home has been identified as 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz. (via TMZ)



She was booked for attempted murder with bail set at $10,225,000.



(https://t.co/vWOxwlUhAQ) pic.twitter.com/UknOGnZtjH — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 9, 2026

Ortiz, who is being held in detention by the Los Angeles Police Department, has been booked , with her bail set at $10,225,000, following the shooting. She will likely be facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, trespassing, and even attempted murder.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky [Cosmopolitan]

So far, Rihanna and her husband, A$AP Rocky, have yet to address the shooting at their multi-million dollar residence where they live with their sons RZA, Riot, and daughter Rocki. This is not the first time there will be a trespass on Rihanna's property. In 2018, a 27-year-old man identified as Eduardo Leon broke into her Hollywood Hills residence after hopping a fence. He pleaded guilty to stalking and received a 10-year stay-away order.

However, Lisette Ortiz's invasion of her property is the most violent yet and will surely heighten security around Rihanna and her family.