Advertisement

Woman Arrested for Shooting at Rihanna’s House Believes Singer is ‘the Devil’

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 11:49 - 10 March 2026
The Shooter Believes Rihanna is a "Witch"
The 35-year-old Florida woman who shot at Rihanna's house recorded multiple videos calling the singer a "witch" and the "devil".
Advertisement

On March 8, 2026, Police officers responded to reports of a woman wielding an assault rifle around Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion at 13:15 local time. According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, Police on the scene arrested a woman armed with an AR-15-style weapon.

Advertisement

The LA Times reported that police dispatch revealed “approximately 10 shots” were fired from a vehicle, a white Tesla, across the street from the residence. The LAPD spokesperson also revealed that one bullet pierced a wall of Rihanna’s residence.

The attacker turned out to be Ivanna Lisset Ortiz, a 35-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida. While her motive wasn't clear, old videos of Ortiz expressing her dislike for Rihanna have now surfaced online.

In one of Ortiz's videos, she accused the singer of being a witch who is attempting to kill her. She also added that when Rihanna dies, God will take her to her future.

"Listen, Rihanna, when you die, God is taking me to my future. You want to kill me. Shut the f**k up! Yeah, she's a witch. I'm a watchman, she's a witch..." she said in the clip in an incoherent thought that captured her disdain for the singer.

Advertisement

In another video, she accused Rihanna of being a witch who's stealing from people and warned people not to give her any attention. In one of the clips, Ortiz compares the singer to the devil and accuses her of not wanting her to be successful. In these videos, Ortiz, who's a Christian, repeatedly cast and bound the popstar in the name of Jesus.

These videos now offer valuable insights into the motive of Ivanna Ortiz, who appears to have some strong beliefs that Rihanna is an evil force, which she must vanquish to attain both spiritual, economic, and psychological freedom.

Ortiz, who is being held in detention by the Los Angeles Police Department, has been booked, with her bail set at $10,225,000, following the shooting. She will likely be facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, trespassing, and even attempted murder.

Advertisement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky [Cosmopolitan]
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky [Cosmopolitan]

So far, Rihanna and her husband, A$AP Rockyhave yet to address the shooting at their multi-million dollar residence where they live with their sons RZA, Riot, and daughter Rocki. This is not the first time there will be a trespass on Rihanna's property. In 2018,  a 27-year-old man identified as Eduardo Leon broke into her Hollywood Hills residence after hopping a fence. He pleaded guilty to stalking and received a 10-year stay-away order.

However, Lisette Ortiz's invasion of her property is the most violent yet and will surely heighten security around Rihanna and her family.

READ NEXT: American Sports Star Calls off Wedding After Fiancée Refuses to Sign Prenup

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Rihanna
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Meet the Five Governors Yet to Join APC as Ruling Party Secures 31 States
News
10.03.2026
Meet the Five Governors Yet to Join APC as Ruling Party Secures 31 States
Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,075/Litre, Diesel Falls to ₦1,430
News
10.03.2026
Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,075/Litre, Diesel Falls to ₦1,430
Five Governors Recently Defected to APC as Party Claims Control of 31 States
News
10.03.2026
Five Governors Recently Defected to APC as Party Claims Control of 31 States
Africa Records Highest Aviation Accident Rate in 2025 — IATA report
News
10.03.2026
Africa Records Highest Aviation Accident Rate in 2025 — IATA report
BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and 4 Other Cosmetic Surgeries That Can Cost You Your Life
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and 4 Other Cosmetic Surgeries That Can Cost You Your Life
Lagos Government Probes Collapse of 4-Storey School Building After Pupils Narrowly Escape Death
News
10.03.2026
Lagos Government Probes Collapse of 4-Storey School Building After Pupils Narrowly Escape Death