Bournvita Prepares Families to Stay Nourished and Win Every Day during Ramadan

In this season of Ramadan, where generosity, reflection, and community take center stage, Bournvita is deepening its commitment to supporting Muslim families across Nigeria through its community-focused initiatives.

As part of its 2026 Ramadan campaign, “Nourishing Families to Win Every Day,” the beloved cocoa beverage brand is reaching communities where Ramadan is experienced most intimately: in mosques, markets, and homes. Through these touchpoints, Bournvita is delivering experiences that celebrate the values of compassion, unity, and care that define the season.

This year, Bournvita is extending that tradition of care through a large-scale outreach effort designed to impact over 150,000 Nigerians throughout the Ramadan period. A key highlight of the initiative is the distribution of over 150,000 free cups of Bournvita across 159 mosque locations nationwide, ensuring that Muslim faithfuls observing the fast can enjoy a nourishing beverage during Iftar.

Complementing this effort, the brand is extending its reach into everyday consumer spaces through a nationwide market activation across 49 locations, making its products more accessible while rewarding consumers, retailers, and wholesalers who purchase Bournvita products in any size, from as little as two rolls of the 20g sachet, with additional exciting gift items.

Equally, shoppers at leading modern trade outlets are enjoying free Bournvita sampling and gift opportunities across specific locations such as Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Enugu, Abakaliki, Owerri, Calabar, Uyo, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Ibadan, Osogbo, Abeokuta, and beyond.

Recognising the influence of community voices, the brand has also collaborated with a network of influencers from across Nigeria to promote conversations around nourishment this Ramadan season. Through these initiatives, Bournvita continues to strengthen its bond with Nigerian families, offering nourishment while promoting generosity during the holy month.

For more reflections and updates throughout Ramadan, follow @bournvitang across all social media platforms.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate.

Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Cadbury Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria Plc (CNP), a publicly quoted company, is the pioneer cocoa beverage manufacturer offering some of the most loved brands in the country. Cadbury Nigeria is a 74.97%-owned subsidiary of Mondelēz International, a global snacking powerhouse with an unrivalled portfolio of brands.

The remaining 25.03% of shares are held by a diverse group of indigenous, individual, and institutional investors. A front-runner in beverages, confectionery, and gum, Cadbury Nigeria’s quality products-Bournvita, Hot Chocolate 3 in 1, TomTom, Buttermint, and Clorets-are market leaders in their respective consumer segments. For more information, visit www.cadburynigeria.com or www.mondelezinternational.com/About/Nigeria