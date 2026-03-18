No Student Visa? 5 Countries Nigerians Can Relocate to With ₦10 Million in 2026

From Rwanda to Portugal, here are five countries Nigerians can relocate to without a student visa and what ₦10 million will realistically get you in each one.

The student visa has long been Nigeria's most popular exit route but not everyone wants to go back to school, and frankly, not everyone can afford to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have some savings, a remote job, or a business idea and simply want to move and build somewhere new, there are other doors open to you. ₦10 million won't make you wealthy abroad, but in the right country, it is enough to land, settle, and start.

Here are five countries where that's possible.

1. Rwanda

The easiest and closest entry point on this list is the most underrated. Nigerian passport holders enjoy visa-free access, with 30 days on arrival to get their bearings before transitioning to a work, business, or investment permit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rwanda is the cheapest option here by a clear margin and ₦10 million comfortably covers six months or more. However, residents claim the city's cost of living keeps rising.

Kigali is one of Africa's cleanest, safest capitals, with reliable infrastructure, a growing restaurant scene, and a quality of life that genuinely rewards middle-class living.

2. Georgia

A favourite among expats that deserves more attention from Nigerians. Entry is through a D-type visa covering work, business, or family reunification, followed by a renewable temporary residence permit. Permanent residency becomes available after five years.

A single person can live on $400–$600 monthly, excluding rent, with a one-bedroom in Tbilisi rumoured to run from $390 to $590. That puts ₦10 million, which is roughly $6,500 to $7000, close to a year of runway even before any income. The main barrier is that Georgian is the official language, but English is increasingly common in professional circles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Poland

The most work-dependent option here, but a legitimate European entry for Nigerians with a job offer or family connection. A Polish employer must first obtain a Work Permit on your behalf and it takes two to four months to process before you apply for a National D-Type visa at the Polish Embassy in Abuja. Note that you cannot convert a tourist visa to a work permit once in-country. The visa must be secured before you travel.

Living costs run around $807 monthly, excluding rent, with city centre apartments between 2,500 and 3,500 PLN. ₦10 million gives you four to six months of comfort, enough to land with a job already lined up. Avoid Warsaw. Smaller towns like Kraków and Wrocław are significantly cheaper. Again, language.



However, Poland has increasingly adopted a hardline on immigration, so it's not the easiest country to relocate to, and requirements such as funding, personal history, and purpose of travel is taken with utmost seriousness.

4. Spain

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most aspirational option and the most conditional. Spain's Digital Nomad Visa requires you to already be earning remotely and the income threshold sits at roughly €2,850 per month. Your ₦10 million can only act as your buffer.

Once you clear that bar, you get one year of legal stay, convertible to a three-year residence permit and renewable for two more. Avoid Madrid and Barcelona and go for cities like Granada, Badajoz, and Zamora to put your monthly costs between €800 and €1,500 and give your €6,000 starting budget a realistic four to six month runway. Note that your Spanish fluency will matter outside the major cities.

5. Portugal

Similar to Spain but with slightly more entry options. The D8 Digital Nomad Visa requires €3,480 monthly income, while the D7 serves passive income earners and D1/D2 covers employment and entrepreneurship. Monthly living costs of €1,200 to €1,600 give ₦10 million roughly four to five months of breathing room, more if you base yourself in Braga or Évora rather than Lisbon.

Portugal has a growing African community, good safety record, and high quality of life. But you have to factor in that Portuguese takes real effort to learn, and that local employment is harder to find given the country's high unemployment rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bottom Line

₦10 million won't last forever anywhere on this list or anywhere ever if we're being real, but it is enough to arrive and build something.

It is important to know your visa pathway, understand your monthly costs, and give yourself enough time before the savings run out. The people who make relocation work aren't the ones with the most money. They're the ones with the best plan.

Read Next: 5 Culture Shocks Africans Experience When Living or Studying in China

Advertisement