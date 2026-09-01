A young Nigerian professional looks toward a residential neighbourhood as rising housing and construction costs make homeownership harder to achieve in 2026.

A young Nigerian professional looks toward a residential neighbourhood as rising housing and construction costs make homeownership harder to achieve in 2026.

7 things making it harder for young Nigerians to build houses in 2026

You have a job, and you’re saving. So why does building a house still feel impossible?

Building a house is becoming harder for many young Nigerians in 2026.

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Cement, steel, labour and other construction materials have become significantly more expensive.

Rising living costs are also leaving workers with less money to save.

At a very young age, many Nigerians had a straightforward picture of what adulthood would look like: get a job, get married, buy a car and build a house. It sounded reasonable and feasible.

But it is 2026, and for many young Nigerians, even renting a decent apartment in Lagos is quite impossible, with some having to save for months.

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Marriage is being postponed, car ownership is being pushed further down the list, and building a house has become a distant goal for many.

It would be easy to blame this entirely on poor financial planning or an inability to save. But the numbers tell an even more interesting and sad story.

A 2024 Piggyvest Savings Report found that 65% of Nigerians either earned less than ₦100,000 a month or had no income at all. The report also found that only 57% of Nigerians had some form of financial safety net, down from 64% the previous year.

Just 15% had managed to increase their savings, while 19% of those who previously had emergency savings had lost that cushion.

And building a house requires much more than good saving habits. Cement that cost a few thousand naira several years ago now sells for well above ₦10,000 in many markets.

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Steel, sand, labour and other building materials have also become more expensive, while land and financing remain major hurdles.

At the same time, Nigerians are spending more of their incomes on simply getting through the month. So, what exactly is making it so difficult to build a house in Nigeria in 2026?

1. Your salary is competing with the cost of living

The cost of living is eating into your salary

Before money can go into a building project, there are bills to pay. Food, transport, electricity, rent and other essentials are taking a bigger bite out of household incomes.

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For someone trying to save ₦200,000 or ₦500,000 every month towards construction, an unexpected increase in food or transport costs can wipe out a significant part of that saving.

Also, having a job does not always mean having enough money. Many young Nigerians work in informal or relatively low-paying jobs, while others are underemployed or earn incomes that leave little after basic expenses.

2. Cement has become a serious budget problem

Cement production in Nigeria [BusinessdayNG]

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Cement prices in Nigeria are one of the most obvious examples of how construction costs have changed.

A March 2026 report by PropComms Africa said the price of a 50kg bag had climbed to between ₦11,500 and ₦15,000, compared with ₦2,500–₦3,000 in 2019. It was estimated that cement prices had increased by as much as 367% over seven years.

And in August, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said its preliminary investigation had found indications of possible price manipulation in the cement market and noted widespread complaints about high prices.

For someone building a house that requires hundreds of bags, the difference quickly becomes millions of naira.

3. Construction costs are rising faster than many incomes

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Construction costs are rising faster than many incomes

The cement problem is only part of the story. Building materials, including steel, sand, stones, tiles and other inputs, have also recorded significant increases.

The Guardian reported in June 2026 that some major building materials had increased by more than 60%, with some prices nearly doubling compared with 2025.

It attributed the increases to factors including inflation, exchange-rate instability, transportation costs, taxes and rising production expenses.

You may buy cement today and plan to buy roofing sheets three months later. By then, your original budget may no longer cover the same quantity.

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4. Land can consume your savings before construction even starts

Land can consume your savings before construction even starts

There is no house without land, and in many Nigerian cities, acquiring land has become a major financial hurdle of its own.

Young Nigerians therefore face a double challenge: finding enough money to buy land and then finding even more money to build on it.

The problem is particularly severe in major urban centres, where demand for land and housing remains high.

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5. Borrowing money to build is still expensive

Why you should avoid borrowing money from loan sharks

For people who cannot finance construction entirely from their savings, housing loans can provide another option, although accessing affordable financing remains a challenge.

Nigeria's high-interest environment has also made borrowing expensive, while the cost of construction itself has increased.

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This means a young Nigerian may have the income to service a loan but still struggle with the amount that can realistically be borrowed and the total repayment cost.

6. Labour and professional fees are part of the bill too

Construction workers [Mint]

A house also requires masons, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, tilers, painters and other workers. Then there are architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, approvals and other professional costs.

As material prices rise, labour and other construction expenses can also push the final bill higher.

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7. Delaying construction can make the house even more expensive

This may be the biggest headache for people building little by little. Imagine you save for months, complete the foundation and stop because you need more money.

When you return to the project several months later, the prices you budgeted for may have changed.

That means a person can be doing everything “right” financially — saving, buying materials gradually and avoiding unnecessary spending — and still find that the original construction budget no longer works.