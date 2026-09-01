World Jollof Day 2026: How Knorr shared the goodness of Jollof in communities across Nigeria

It is impossible to imagine Nigerian cuisine without Jollof Rice.

More than one of West Africa’s most loved dishes, jollof has been part of many moments that bring people together, from family tables and wedding parties to special gatherings and sometimes in the most unexpected places.

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This spirit came to life on World Jollof Day 2026 as Knorr took the celebration beyond the table and onto the streets with its #TurnUpForJollof campaign, creating moments of surprise, connection and joy for everyday Nigerians across Lagos and Abuja. At traffic stops and busy locations, Knorr turned ordinary commutes into hubs of excitement as selected drivers, passengers, and commuters received complimentary Knorr Jollof Food Boxes.

The surprise recipients ranged from drivers of green cars and female drivers to parents travelling with children and people sporting a noticeable touch of green, adding a unique flair to the celebration and giving everyday Nigerians unexpected reasons to turn up for Jollof. In light of this, moments that could have ended in another routine stop in traffic became special opportunities to share a meal, experience a moment of delight, and celebrate the beloved dish that brings Nigerians together.

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The experience came alive across key locations in Lagos, including Surulere, Yaba, Ikeja and Lekki, while the celebration also extended to Kubwa in Abuja. At various traffic hotspots, Glovo riders delivered Knorr Jollof Food Boxes directly to recipients, bringing the special Jollof celebration right to where people were.

Adding even more flair and energy to the celebration were creators and collaborators Chef Dee, Diary Of A Kitchen Lover and Simi Drey, whose presence helped elevate the #TurnUpForJollof campaign across the cities. From busy hotspots to traffic stops, their interactions put smiles on the faces of everyday Nigerians and sparked lively celebrations of food, culture and community.

Speaking on the campaign, Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead at Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, “Jollof goes beyond a beloved dish for Nigerians. At Knorr, we believe it is also about the culture, joy and connections that happen around it. This year’s World Jollof Day allowed us to take that belief to the streets and celebrate the goodness of Jollof with the people in a truly memorable way.

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We wanted to create unexpected moments of joy in the hustle and bustle of living, and seeing the excitement from commuters, families, drivers and everyone who joined in reminded us of just how powerful food can be in sharing joy and bringing people together.”

This World Jollof Day, Knorr did more than celebrate a beloved dish. It celebrated the people, culture and shared experiences that make Jollof special, bringing a little more joy to everyday moments and giving Nigerians more reasons to #TurnUpForJollof.