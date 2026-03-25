Cement at ₦11,000: Is it time for Nigerians to return to building with mud?

With cement prices above ₦11,000, builders in Nigeria are reconsidering mud construction as a cheaper, climate-friendly alternative for affordable housing.

Cement prices in Nigeria have climbed past ₦11,000 per bag. That number alone is enough to stall projects, shrink dreams, and quietly push many families out of the possibility of owning a home. For developers, it’s a budgeting nightmare. For everyday people, it’s something heavier, it’s the slow death of “maybe someday.”

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So attention is shifting. Not loudly. Not dramatically. But steadily. And what’s being reconsidered isn’t new or high-tech. It’s something older than modern construction itself—mud.

What “Building with Mud” Really Means

Mud construction is often misunderstood. It’s not just scooping soil and stacking it into walls. It’s more deliberate than that.

A mud house typically uses soil excavated directly from the building site. The soil is then modified and strengthened using natural additives such as rice husk, straw, or similar fibrous materials. These additions help bind the mixture and improve durability.

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Depending on how it’s processed, “mud” overlaps with terms people already recognise: mortar, plaster, and even a basic form of concrete. The difference is in composition and scale. Industrial cement relies on processed materials and centralised production. Mud relies on what’s already there.

Local Materials, Local Control

One of the most overlooked advantages of mud construction is decentralisation.

You don’t necessarily need a large contractor. You don’t need long supply chains or expensive transportation. The core material is already on-site. That reduces cost, yes, but also dependency.

In practical terms, it means small communities can build without waiting on fluctuating market prices or scarce industrial inputs. It also means construction knowledge becomes more accessible, not locked behind specialised systems.

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Climate Performance: Not Just Comfort, But Physics

Mud buildings behave differently from cement structures, especially in how they handle heat.

Earth-based walls, when properly constructed, have high thermal mass. They absorb heat slowly and release it just as slowly. In hot climates, this creates a buffering effect. The outside temperature fluctuates, but inside, it stays more stable.

That’s why mud houses often feel cooler during the day and warmer at night.

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But there’s nuance here. Not all mud systems insulate the same way. Dense mud bricks, for example, are not great insulators in the strict technical sense because they don’t trap much air. Instead, their strength lies in thermal mass, not insulation.

Roofs, however, change the equation. Traditional thatched roofs or layered systems with bamboo matting and mud plaster introduce air pockets. Those do insulate. They slow the heat transfer both into and out of the building.

So the cooling effect people associate with mud houses isn’t from one element; it’s a combination of wall mass, roof design, and ventilation.

Structural Reality: Stronger Than It Looks

There’s a perception problem. Mud houses are often seen as weak or temporary. That’s not entirely accurate.

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When properly constructed: good foundation, correct mixture, protective roofing, earth-based buildings can be remarkably strong. Some proponents even argue they perform well in seismic conditions because of their flexibility and weight distribution.

Traditional designs also account for environmental risks. High plinths (raised bases) are used to prevent water damage. Roofs are extended outward to shield walls from rain. These aren’t aesthetic choices; they’re survival strategies refined over generations.

In hilly or high-rainfall areas, sloping roofs are standard. Not for style, but function. Water—or snow, in colder regions—slides off easily, reducing pressure and preventing structural stress.

Maintenance and Longevity

Mud buildings do require maintenance. That part is true. Surfaces may need periodic replastering, especially after heavy rains.

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But the cost of that maintenance is significantly lower than repairing concrete structures. Materials are cheap. Labour can be local. There’s no need for specialised products or imported solutions.

And when lime plaster is used, another layer of protection comes in. Lime is water-resistant; it doesn’t soften when soaked, but it remains breathable. That means moisture can escape, reducing the risk of trapped dampness and structural decay.

It’s a different maintenance model. More frequent, but less expensive. More hands-on, but less dependent on external systems.

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The Economics: Why It Matters Now

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At ₦11,000 per bag of cement, cost is no longer a secondary factor. It’s the factor.

Mud construction drastically reduces material expenses because the primary resource, soil, is free and available. Additives like straw or husk are also low-cost, often agricultural by-products.

Transport costs drop. Processing costs drop. Even labour costs can shift because the techniques are less equipment-intensive.

This doesn’t mean mud replaces cement entirely. Foundations, certain reinforcements, and modern hybrid systems may still rely on conventional materials. But the overall cost of building can decrease significantly when earth-based methods are integrated.

And right now, that difference matters.

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Not a Perfect Solution

Mud construction isn’t a universal fix. It has limitations.

Water is a constant threat. Poor design or lack of maintenance can lead to erosion. Urban settings, with space constraints and regulatory frameworks, may not easily accommodate traditional methods.

There’s also a perception barrier. Many people associate mud houses with rural poverty rather than sustainable design. Changing that mindset may be harder than solving the engineering challenges.

And then there’s consistency. Industrial materials are standardised. Mud is not. Its quality depends on soil composition, mixing ratios, and construction skill.

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So while it’s viable, it requires knowledge and care.

For generations, people built with what they had. Mud, stone, timber. These methods weren’t inferior; they were adapted to climate, geography, and economics.

Modern construction moved away from that, toward industrial materials and centralised production. For a long time, that worked.

But rising costs are forcing a second look. Not out of nostalgia. Out of necessity.

And maybe, in that process, something gets recovered, not just a cheaper way to build, but a more grounded one.

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