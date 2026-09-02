Six 100-level students expelled after being caught rewriting exam at lecturer’s house in Kogi

PAAU has expelled six 100-level students after they were caught rewriting an examination at their lecturer’s private residence in Anyigba, Kogi State.

PAAU expelled six 100-level students from the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology.

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The students were caught rewriting BOT102, Introduction to Plant Science, at their lecturer’s residence.

The university said they paid ₦10,000 each to rewrite the examination days after the original test.

The lecturer, Dr Maji Okpanachi, was referred to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

The Senate of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi State, has expelled six 100-level students for examination misconduct after they were found to have rewritten an examination at the private residence of their lecturer.

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The students, all from the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, were expelled over the rewriting of the Introduction to Plant Science examination at the residence of their lecturer, Dr Maji Okpanachi.

According to a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Uredo Omale, the incident came to light on July 1, 2026, after the university received credible information that a lecturer was coordinating students to rewrite an examination at his residence.

University security operatives subsequently arrested Okpanachi and some students at his residence behind the Police Area Command Office along Idah Road, Anyigba. Exhibits were also recovered from the residence, according to the university.

The matter was referred to the university’s Examination Misconduct Committee, whose findings were later presented to the Senate.

The committee reportedly corroborated the security report through confessional statements from the lecturer and students involved, as well as other available records. It found that some of the students had rewritten the examination days after the original examination was conducted.

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The committee also found that the affected students paid ₦10,000 each to the lecturer to rewrite BOT102, Introduction to Plant Science, at his residence.

Following the findings, the Senate approved the expulsion of the six students for what the university described as gross examination misconduct.

The expelled students are Itodo Ojonugwa Jeremiah, Olloh Kizito Ojoajogwu, Okpanachi Favour, Abdulkadiri Senusi, Umar Imran and Lawrence Salami.

The university also referred Okpanachi to its Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for appropriate disciplinary action in line with its rules and regulations.

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The decisions were taken during the university’s 167th Regular Meeting of Senate held in August 2026.

In a separate decision, the Senate approved the withdrawal of nine other students. Six were withdrawn for failing to register for two consecutive semesters, while three were withdrawn over poor academic performance.