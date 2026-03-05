Advertisement

UK Halts Student Visas for 4 Countries In New Immigration Policy

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 10:23 - 05 March 2026
The UK Government Bans Student Visa for 4 Countries
The UK just slammed the brakes on student visas from four countries.
Advertisement

On March 3, 2026, the UK government announced a partial ban on student visas. Anyone from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan who hasn’t applied yet can’t get a study visa, at least for now.

Advertisement

If you already have a visa or are enrolled, you’re safe. But for those planning to start courses, this is a huge shock. 

Universities are bracing for fewer international students, and the ban has already sparked debates across campuses and online. 

Why Did the UK Do This?

Between 2021 and 2025, asylum applications from students from these countries jumped by over 470%. The government says the surge is putting serious pressure on the UK’s immigration and asylum systems.

Advertisement

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood explained:

Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused.

In other words, the UK wants to protect its asylum system while stopping misuse of student visas.

  • New applicants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.

  • Current students remain enrolled; visas already granted are still valid.

Advertisement

  • Universities face enrollment and tuition gaps.

  • Human rights groups warn it may push desperate students toward risky migration routes, like crossing the English Channel illegally.

Speculated Ripple Effect

International students bring diversity, ideas, and funding to UK campuses. Losing students could hit university budgets hard.

The ban raises big questions about how the UK balances security, asylum, and global education.

Advertisement

The emergency brake is in effect now and will be enforced from March 26, 2026. For students, families, and universities, the message is clear: the UK is tightening its borders, and planning ahead has never been more important.

Whether this is temporary or signals a longer-term shift in UK student immigration is still unclear. But one thing’s certain — thousands of prospective students will have to rethink their study plans.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
#ServingSingleswithKnorr: When Knorr’s Recipe for Modern Romance Took Over Nigerian Timelines
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
#ServingSingleswithKnorr: When Knorr’s Recipe for Modern Romance Took Over Nigerian Timelines
Nollywood Icon Chiwetalu Agu Turns 70: Here Are Some of His Notable Films
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Nollywood Icon Chiwetalu Agu Turns 70: Here Are Some of His Notable Films
Youngest Looking 60-Year-Old in the World Shares the Secret of His Ageless Looks
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Youngest Looking 60-Year-Old in the World Shares the Secret of His Ageless Looks
Peak 456 Growing Up Milk Unveils Bold New Pack Design, Reaffirming Its DHA Advantage for Nigerian Children
Business
05.03.2026
Peak 456 Growing Up Milk Unveils Bold New Pack Design, Reaffirming Its DHA Advantage for Nigerian Children
Showmax Is Shutting Down After 11 Years Despite Recent $3B Investment
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Showmax Is Shutting Down After 11 Years Despite Recent $3B Investment
Dele Momodu: I Lost $500,000 to a Ghana Restaurant
News
05.03.2026
Dele Momodu: I Lost $500,000 to a Ghana Restaurant