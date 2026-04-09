Delta state government raises doctors’ pay by ₦200,000 to curb "Japa" trend

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori, is taking measures to curb brain drain in the medical field

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori, is taking measures to curb brain drain in the medical field

Delta State increases doctors’ salaries by ₦200,000 and offers tax-free allowances to attract and retain medical professionals amid Nigeria’s worsening brain drain.

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has given his green light to a ₦ 200,000 increase in doctors' monthly salaries, coupled with a ₦ 100,000 tax-free allowance for house officers, to lure and keep medical professionals in the state.

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Joseph Onojaeme, the Commissioner for Health in Delta, made this known on 7 March at a press briefing.

He referred to the enhanced package as a component of the governor's "MORE Special Allowance."

Dr. Joseph Onojaeme serves as the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Delta State

MORE stands for Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security. It is the slogan of Mr Oborevwori's administration.

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Mr Onojaeme explained that with the new adjustment, the salary of entry-level doctors will be increased from ₦ 370,000 to ₦ 570, 000 per month, while house officers will be earning upwards of ₦ 350, 000, a rise from above ₦250,000.

According to him, the resolution was taken in response to the low number of doctors who have come forward to the ongoing recruitment exercise aimed at more than 700 health workers.

“Despite receiving over 6,000 applications, the number of doctors who turned up fell short of expectations,” the commissioner said, adding that the enhanced remuneration is expected to reverse the trend.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌ gave the guarantee that the recruitment procedure will be solely based on merit without any inducement.

READ ALSO: NARD suspends strike, gives Federal Government until April 21 to meet demands

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Nigeria has been facing a shortage of medical personnel mainly because of migration, as the majority of these doctors look for better working conditions and higher salaries abroad.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors recently revealed that 18,949 doctors went out of the country between 2005 and 2024, with 2024 being the year with the highest number of departures, at 3,974.

The Health and Social Welfare coordinating minister, Muhammad Pate, recently disclosed that Nigeria has incurred losses in billions of naira as a result of doctors’ migration.

There are indications that Delta State has made budgetary provision for the wage increase. According to the state's 2026 budget, N31.18 billion is earmarked for personnel costs in the health sector, which is an increase from N29.08 billion in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025.

Oborevwori unveils plan to boost Delta industrialisation

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Delta unveils power reform plan targeting round-the-clock electricity, aiming to boost industrialisation, attract investment and create jobs across the state.

The Delta State Government is also poised to firmly tackle the epileptic power supply situation in the state with the unveiling of “Light Up To Industrialise Delta Initiative” by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba.

The initiative is a bold attempt at driving an ambitious programme that would ensure a round-the-clock electricity supply in the state to galvanise industrialisation.

State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sunny Ekedayen

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sunny Ekedayen, outlined the strategic roadmap being championed by the Oborevwori’s administration to reposition the state as a hub of industrial growth driven by stable electricity.

These positions flowed from a strategic meeting between Governor Oborevwori and officials of Power Acumen Consulting Ltd (PACL), Detail Solicitors and Nigeria Infrastructure Bank (NIB), held in Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday.

Ekedayen disclosed that Governor Oborevwori had “approved the engagement of Power Acumen Consulting Limited to undertake a comprehensive diagnostic assessment of Delta’s electricity ecosystem.”