30-Year-Old, Shortest APC aspirant causes a stir after Kaduna reps screening

Mahmud Sadis Buba, a 30-year-old running for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, has caused a stir after his screening by the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

​Buba, also known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, became a topic on social media after a video of his meeting with party screening officials appeared online on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wearing traditional clothes, Buba answered questions about his age, education, and why he wants to run for office.

​Many Nigerians online focused on his youthful looks, with some surprised that he had reached the minimum age of 30 needed to run for the House of Representatives.

​At the screening, Buba said he is 30 years old and the oldest of nine children. ​He explained that people in his constituency encouraged him to step up and represent them.

“Help to pass the screening, having passed the requirements, because people called me to serve them, and I will serve. I am not doing this for myself,” he said while addressing the panel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Buba, also known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau

​The aspirant also shared that he is running for the APC ticket against the current lawmaker representing the constituency in the 2027 elections.

When asked why he wanted to challenge the current representative, Buba said, “It is not from me. It is from the people.”

30-year-old Muhammad Sadis Buba completes screening as House of Representatives candidate in Kaduna State pic.twitter.com/ntyrYcG6Dv — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 9, 2026

​This development has led to mixed reactions online. Some people praised his composure and confidence, while others criticised the questions he faced, saying they were dismissive and too focused on his young appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporters describe him as a grassroots politician, saying his rise shows that more young people are getting involved in Nigeria’s politics.

​Who’s Mahmud Sadis Buba

​Buba is the chairman of the ‘Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27’ support group and has recently bought the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

​He has an NECO certificate and has also sparked new discussions about age, merit, and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s political scene.

​Buba has also been pictured with many political bigwigs and stalwarts, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, son of President Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Buba has also been pictured with many political bigwigs and stalwarts, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, son of President Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Member, Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Bello El-Rufai; and a host of others.

Buba presenting his APC nomination form to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio