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EFCC declares Buhari's Humanitarian Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq wanted over alleged fraud

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:29 - 10 May 2026
former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq wanted by the EFCC for fruad
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged fraud, abuse of office and diversion of public funds.
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  • EFCC declared former minister Sadiya Umar Farouq wanted over alleged fraud.

  • A court earlier issued a warrant for her arrest after she allegedly failed to appear for arraignment.

  • The investigation involves alleged diversion of public funds linked to humanitarian programmes.

  • The former minister served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.

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The anti-graft agency announced the development in a public notice released on Friday, which included the former minister’s photograph and details of her last known address in Abuja.

According to the EFCC, Farouq is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation involving allegations of criminal conspiracy and financial misconduct linked to funds managed during her time in office.

The commission urged members of the public with useful information about her whereabouts to report to the nearest EFCC office or security agency.

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The notice listed her last known address as EN 008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja.

The development follows an arrest warrant earlier issued by a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo after Farouq and a former permanent secretary in the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, allegedly failed to appear before the court for arraignment in April 2026.

The former minister is being investigated over alleged financial irregularities reportedly involving about $1.3 million, N746.6 million and other public funds connected to programmes supervised by the ministry.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq

Farouq served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2019 and 2023.

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During her tenure, the ministry coordinated several major federal government intervention programmes, including conditional cash transfers, humanitarian support initiatives, disaster response operations and the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

The ministry also played a major role during the COVID-19 pandemic through the distribution of relief materials and social intervention packages across the country.

However, the ministry repeatedly faced public scrutiny and allegations concerning the management and disbursement of intervention funds.

The EFCC investigation is part of a wider probe into activities within the humanitarian affairs ministry during the previous administration.

The anti-graft agency has not yet disclosed full details of the charges expected to be filed against the former minister, but court proceedings are expected to continue following the wanted declaration and arrest warrant.

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former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq

The case has drawn significant public attention because of the ministry’s responsibility for handling programmes targeted at vulnerable Nigerians, internally displaced persons and low-income households.

RELATED: Former Power Minister Missing after court finds him guilty of N33.8bn money laundering, fraud

As of the time of filing this report, Farouq had not issued any official statement reacting to the EFCC’s declaration or the allegations against her.

The EFCC also did not indicate whether additional suspects could be added to the case as investigations continue.

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EFCC declares Buhari's Humanitarian Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq wanted over alleged fraud
News
10.05.2026
EFCC declares Buhari's Humanitarian Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq wanted over alleged fraud