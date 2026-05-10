All you need to know about Nollywood star Linda Ejiofor, who made history at the 2026 AMVCA

All you need to know about Nollywood star Linda Ejiofor, who made history at the 2026 AMVCA

All you need to know about Nollywood star Linda Ejiofor, who made history at the 2026 AMVCA

Linda Ejiofor became the first actress to win the Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress lead roles at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

​The 12th edition of the AMVCA was held at Eko Hotels and Suites on May 9th 2026, with the actress becoming the first female entertainer to win both lead and best supporting role at the AMVCA ceremony.

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​Ejiofor’s victories came ahead of a competitive field that included some of Nollywood’s biggest names, including Funke Akindele, whose performance in ‘Behind The Scenes’ had generated strong online conversations.

Actress Linda Ejiofor

​Other nominees in the category included Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr, Sola Sobowale for The Covenant, Nadia Dutch for Aljana, Amal Umar for The Herd, Juliebrenda Nyambura for MTV Shuga Mashariki, and Olamide Kidbaby for Oversabi Aunty.

Ejiofor’s winning performance came from ‘The Herd’, a satirical drama centred on insecurity and the social realities confronting Nigerians and The Serpent Gift, a gripping tale of legacy, betrayal, and survival.

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​Reacting to the award, the emotional actress thanked her fans, directors and production crews.

‘’I prayed to God that I wanted a role that would challenge me,‘’ she said during one of her acceptance speeches, while also expressing gratitude to the people who supported her journey.

Linda Ejiofor became the first actress to win the Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress lead roles at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Who’s Linda Ejiofor?

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​Ejiofor-Suleiman rose to national fame with her role in the popular M Net series 'Tinsel.' In 2015, she won Best Supporting Actress at the AMVCA for her performance in 'The Meeting,' which established her as a rising star.

She was born in Lagos and is originally from Isuikwuato in Abia State. She is the second of five children. She went to Ilabor Primary School in Surulere, then attended Federal Government Girls’ College in Onitsha, Anambra State. Later, she studied Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt.

Linda Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman

​In 2018, she became engaged and later married fellow actor Ibrahim Suleiman. Their son, Keon Iman Suleiman, was born in 2020.

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