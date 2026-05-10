AMVCA 2026: Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, win best lead actress, actor [FULL WINNERS LIST]
Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor, has emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Other contestants in the lead actress category include: Bimbo Akintola (To Kill A Monkey); Ifeoma Fafunwa (The Lost Days), Ariyike Owolagba (Something About The Briggs), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), Gloria Anozie-Young (Mother of the Brides).
It was an historic night as Ejiofor also won the Best Supporting Actress award, thus becoming the first actress to win both categories in the same night.
Uzor Arukwe emerged as the Best Male Lead actor for his role in the movie ‘Colours of Fire’.
Arukwe edged Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Femi Branch (Red Circle), Wale Ojo (3Cold Dishes), Kanayo O Kanayo (Grandpa Must Obey), Khumbuza Meyiwa( Bet I Love You), William Benson ( To Kill A Monkey), and Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: A Legend Is Born) to win the award.
Other highlights of the event included Industry Merit Awards, which honoured veterans such as Nkem Owoh, Sanni Mu’azu, and Richard Mofe Damijo.
Films like Colours of Fire, My Father’s Shadow, The Herd, Gingerrr, and To Kill a Monkey performed strongly across categories.
Below are the winners so far at the award ceremony.
Best Digital Content Creator
Leave to Live
Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)
Our memories
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u et al.
Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi
Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw [WINNER]
My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile
Kimote – Hassan Mageye
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)
The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born – Lateef Adedimeji [WINNER]
Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo et al.
Aljana – Grace Yakubu
Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina
BEST EDITING
To Kill A Monkey — WINNER
Cordelia
My Father’s Shadow
Landline
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Beyond Olympic Glory — WINNER
The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat
The People Shall
Not Addressing This Anymore
BOU
BEST SHORT FILM
Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands
Fleas – Jordy Sank
Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo
Hussainin – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa [WINNER]
My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power
BEST SCORE/MUSIC
My Father’s Shadow — WINNER
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
Gingerrr
The Party
MTV Shuga Mashariki
To Kill A Monkey
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol (S10) — WINNER (Sulaiman Kassim and Ameke)
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Chapa Chapa My Love
Out N About (Harar)
Undugu
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Adam To Eve
Mother of the Brides
The Yard
The Low Priest (Femi Ogunsanwo)— WINNER
Bobo
Best Supporting Actress
Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty
Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr
Sola Sobowale – The Covenant Series
Nadia Dutch – Aljana
Amal Umar – The Herd
Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki
Funke Akindele – Behind The Scenes
Linda Ejiofor —The Herd - WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard
Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr
Gabriel Afolayan – Colours of Fire
Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey [WINNER]
Femi Adeboye – Agesinkole 2
Femi Branch – Red Circle
Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes
Best Lead Actor
Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty
Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
William Benson – To Kill A Monkey
Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey
Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You
Uzor Arukwe – Colours of Fire — WINNER
Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes
Femi Branch – Red Circle
Best Lead Actress
Linda Ejiofor – The Serpent’s Gift - WINNER
Bimbo Akintola – To Kill A Monkey
Ifeoma Fafunwa – The Lost Days
Ariyike Owolagba – Something About The Briggs
Sola Sobowale – Her Excellency
Scarlet Gomez – Behind the Scenes
Genoveva Umeh – The Herd
Gloria Anozie-Young – Mother of the Brides
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Uche Montana
Best Series (Unscripted)
The Real Housewives of Lagos S3
Nigerian Idol S10
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Offair With Gbemi and Toolz
Out N’ About (Harar) — WINNER