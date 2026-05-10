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AMVCA 2026: Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, win best lead actress, actor [FULL WINNERS LIST]

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 11:32 - 10 May 2026
Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, win best lead actress, actor at the 2026 AMVCA
The 2026 AMVCA awarded excellence in the movie industry in the 2025 calendar season, with top actors and directors snatching up notable prizes.
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​Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor, has emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

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Other contestants in the lead actress category include: Bimbo Akintola (To Kill A Monkey); Ifeoma Fafunwa  (The Lost Days), Ariyike Owolagba (Something About The Briggs), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), Gloria Anozie-Young (Mother of the Brides).

It was an historic night as Ejiofor also won the Best Supporting Actress award, thus becoming the first actress to win both categories in the same night.

Linda Ejiofor emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Uzor Arukwe emerged as the Best Male Lead actor for his role in the movie ‘Colours of Fire’.

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Arukwe edged Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Femi Branch (Red Circle), Wale Ojo (3Cold Dishes), Kanayo O Kanayo (Grandpa Must Obey), Khumbuza Meyiwa( Bet I Love You), William Benson ( To Kill A Monkey), and Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: A Legend Is Born) to win the award.

Uzor Arukwe emerged as the Best Male Lead actor at the 2026 AMVCA

​Other highlights of the event included Industry Merit Awards, which honoured veterans such as Nkem Owoh, Sanni Mu’azu, and Richard Mofe Damijo.

​Films like Colours of Fire, My Father’s Shadow, The Herd, Gingerrr, and To Kill a Monkey performed strongly across categories.

​Below are the winners so far at the award ceremony.

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Best Digital Content Creator

Leave to Live

Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)

Our memories

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

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Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u et al.

Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi

Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw [WINNER]

My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile

Kimote – Hassan Mageye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Lisabi: A Legend Is Born – Lateef Adedimeji [WINNER]

Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo et al.

Aljana – Grace Yakubu

Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

BEST EDITING

To Kill A Monkey — WINNER

Cordelia

My Father’s Shadow

Landline

3 Cold Dishes

Osamede

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BEST DOCUMENTARY

Beyond Olympic Glory — WINNER

The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat

The People Shall

Not Addressing This Anymore

BOU

BEST SHORT FILM

Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands

Fleas – Jordy Sank

Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo

Hussainin – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa [WINNER]

My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

Akinola Davies' 'My Father’s Shadow' won the best Score at the 2026 AMVCA
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BEST SCORE/MUSIC

My Father’s Shadow — WINNER

3 Cold Dishes

Osamede

Gingerrr

The Party

MTV Shuga Mashariki

To Kill A Monkey

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol (S10) — WINNER (Sulaiman Kassim and Ameke)

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Chapa Chapa My Love

Out N About (Harar)

Undugu

Best Scripted M-Net Original

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Adam To Eve

Mother of the Brides

The Yard

The Low Priest (Femi Ogunsanwo)— WINNER

Bobo

Best Supporting Actress

Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty

Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr

Sola Sobowale – The Covenant Series

Nadia Dutch – Aljana

Amal Umar – The Herd

Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki

Funke Akindele – Behind The Scenes

Linda Ejiofor —The Herd - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard

Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr

Gabriel Afolayan – Colours of Fire

Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey [WINNER]

Femi Adeboye – Agesinkole 2

Femi Branch – Red Circle

Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes

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Best Lead Actor

Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty

Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

William Benson – To Kill A Monkey

Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey

Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You

Uzor Arukwe – Colours of Fire — WINNER

Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes

Femi Branch – Red Circle

Best Lead Actress

Linda Ejiofor – The Serpent’s Gift - WINNER

Bimbo Akintola – To Kill A Monkey

Ifeoma Fafunwa – The Lost Days

Ariyike Owolagba – Something About The Briggs

Sola Sobowale – Her Excellency

Scarlet Gomez – Behind the Scenes

Genoveva Umeh – The Herd

Gloria Anozie-Young – Mother of the Brides

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

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Uche Montana

Best Series (Unscripted)

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3

Nigerian Idol S10

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Offair With Gbemi and Toolz

Out N’ About (Harar) — WINNER

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2026 AMVCA

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