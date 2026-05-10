AMVCA 2026: Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, win best lead actress, actor [FULL WINNERS LIST]

Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, win best lead actress, actor at the 2026 AMVCA

Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, win best lead actress, actor at the 2026 AMVCA

The 2026 AMVCA awarded excellence in the movie industry in the 2025 calendar season, with top actors and directors snatching up notable prizes.

​Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor, has emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

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Other contestants in the lead actress category include: Bimbo Akintola (To Kill A Monkey); Ifeoma Fafunwa (The Lost Days), Ariyike Owolagba (Something About The Briggs), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), Gloria Anozie-Young (Mother of the Brides).

It was an historic night as Ejiofor also won the Best Supporting Actress award, thus becoming the first actress to win both categories in the same night.

Linda Ejiofor emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Uzor Arukwe emerged as the Best Male Lead actor for his role in the movie ‘Colours of Fire’.

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​Arukwe edged Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Femi Branch (Red Circle), Wale Ojo (3Cold Dishes), Kanayo O Kanayo (Grandpa Must Obey), Khumbuza Meyiwa( Bet I Love You), William Benson ( To Kill A Monkey), and Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: A Legend Is Born) to win the award.

Uzor Arukwe emerged as the Best Male Lead actor at the 2026 AMVCA

​Other highlights of the event included Industry Merit Awards, which honoured veterans such as Nkem Owoh, Sanni Mu’azu, and Richard Mofe Damijo.

​Films like Colours of Fire, My Father’s Shadow, The Herd, Gingerrr, and To Kill a Monkey performed strongly across categories.

​Below are the winners so far at the award ceremony.

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Best Digital Content Creator

Leave to Live

Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)

Our memories

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

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Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u et al. Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw [WINNER] My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile Kimote – Hassan Mageye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi Lisabi: A Legend Is Born – Lateef Adedimeji [WINNER] Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo et al. Aljana – Grace Yakubu Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

BEST EDITING

To Kill A Monkey — WINNER Cordelia My Father’s Shadow Landline 3 Cold Dishes Osamede

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BEST DOCUMENTARY

Beyond Olympic Glory — WINNER The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat The People Shall Not Addressing This Anymore BOU

BEST SHORT FILM

Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands Fleas – Jordy Sank Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo Hussainin – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa [WINNER] My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

Akinola Davies' 'My Father’s Shadow' won the best Score at the 2026 AMVCA

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BEST SCORE/MUSIC

My Father’s Shadow — WINNER 3 Cold Dishes Osamede Gingerrr The Party MTV Shuga Mashariki To Kill A Monkey

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol (S10) — WINNER (Sulaiman Kassim and Ameke) Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Chapa Chapa My Love Out N About (Harar) Undugu

Best Scripted M-Net Original

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Adam To Eve Mother of the Brides The Yard The Low Priest (Femi Ogunsanwo)— WINNER Bobo

Best Supporting Actress

Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr Sola Sobowale – The Covenant Series Nadia Dutch – Aljana Amal Umar – The Herd Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki Funke Akindele – Behind The Scenes Linda Ejiofor —The Herd - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr Gabriel Afolayan – Colours of Fire Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey [WINNER] Femi Adeboye – Agesinkole 2 Femi Branch – Red Circle Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes

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Best Lead Actor

Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born William Benson – To Kill A Monkey Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You Uzor Arukwe – Colours of Fire — WINNER Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes Femi Branch – Red Circle

Best Lead Actress

Linda Ejiofor – The Serpent’s Gift - WINNER Bimbo Akintola – To Kill A Monkey Ifeoma Fafunwa – The Lost Days Ariyike Owolagba – Something About The Briggs Sola Sobowale – Her Excellency Scarlet Gomez – Behind the Scenes Genoveva Umeh – The Herd Gloria Anozie-Young – Mother of the Brides

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

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Uche Montana

Best Series (Unscripted)