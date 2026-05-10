From Linda Ejiofor’s historic win to Kanayo O. Kanayo’s powerful speech: 4 major highlights of the 2026 AMVCA

As the curtains gradually close on the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), fans are still buzzing over some unforgettable moments from the glamorous night.

From stunning fashion statements to emotional speeches and hilarious stage recreations, the 2026 edition delivered drama, entertainment and plenty of viral moments. Here are four major highlights from the event:​

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Linda Ejiofor's Historic Win

Actress Linda Ejiofor has emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

She saw off competition from other contestants, including Bimbo Akintola (To Kill A Monkey); Ifeoma Fafunwa (The Lost Days), Ariyike Owolagba (Something About The Briggs), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), Gloria Anozie-Young (Mother of the Brides).

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It was an historic night as Ejiofor also won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in ‘The Herd.’ She clinched the prize in a category that has heavyweights, including Funke Akindele (Behind The Scenes), Sola Sobowale (The Convenant Series), and Bisola Aiyeola (Gingerrr), thus becoming the first actress to win both categories in the same night.

Bovi and Nomzamo Recreate Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s Viral Moment

One of the funniest moments of the night came when co-hosts comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha recreated the viral interaction involving Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

During their hosting segment at the award ceremony, the duo hilariously dramatised the controversial “snub” scene that trended online after the premiere of The Return of Arinze.

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​Nomzamo played Funke Akindele, while Bovi took on the role of Toyin Abraham in a comic skit that left guests laughing.

​“Aunty, aunty Funke… mtcheeww. If I ever present award to you, call me bastard,” Bovi joked on stage.

​The recreation referenced a viral clip from the movie premiere in which Toyin Abraham greeted several celebrities before approaching Funke Akindele, who did not appear to acknowledge her.

Kanayo O. Kanayo’s Powerful Acceptance Speech

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo also delivered one of the most emotional moments of the night with his acceptance speech.

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The actor, who received the Industry Merit Award for his immense contribution to the African film industry, used the moment to speak against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Addressing the audience, Kanayo urged Africans to unite and reject violence against fellow Africans.

“On this note, I am not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against xenophobia in South Africa. We are not happy. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he said.

​His speech drew applause from the audience and sparked conversations online.​

12th AMVCA: Kanayo calls for end of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, wins Industry Merit Award

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has called for an end to Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Kanayo made the call at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’… https://t.co/XNTJXIObHb pic.twitter.com/oTzSU8OMfY — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) May 9, 2026

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Mercy Atang’s Bread-Inspired Outfit Stole the Show

Reality TV personality Queen Mercy Atang became one of the most talked-about stars of the evening after stepping out in a daring outfit inspired by Nigeria’s famous Agege bread.

The unconventional ensemble featured loaf-shaped elements and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Queen Mercy Atang turned heads with her bread inspired dress at the 2026 AMVCA

According to the reality star, the outfit was inspired by her identity as a baker and entrepreneur.

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​While some praised the look as a creative celebration of Nigerian culture and business, others debated whether it was overly dramatic.

​Social media users flooded timelines with memes, with many jokingly referring to her as the “ultimate breadwinner.”

​The outfit ultimately achieved what standout fashion is meant to do: spark conversation and command attention.

Also making a strong fashion statement was actress Osas Ighodaro, who stunned in a crystal-covered red gown featuring a dramatic spiral halo structure above her head, one of the standout red carpet looks of the night.

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