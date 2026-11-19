Speech by Karan Checker, MD, Checkers Africa Limited on the occasion of signing Temi Nkem as Checkers Custard Brand Ambassador

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

Distinguished members of the press, our special guests, friends and partners of Checkers Africa, and of course, our newest family member, Temi Nkem.

You are all warmly welcome.

Today is a very special occasion for us at Checkers Africa Limited, as we officially welcome the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, Temi Nkem, as our brand ambassador.

At Checkers Africa, we believe that great brands should be part of the daily experiences and happy moments of the people they serve.

This is one of the reasons we have continued to support Big Brother Naija.

Beyond entertainment, the show celebrates talent, creativity, ambition and the wonderful diversity of our people. It gives young Nigerians a platform to dream, express themselves and connect with millions across Africa.

And this year, something very special happened!

We watched a young lady enter the Big Brother house with great confidence, a lively personality and a determination to succeed.

Temi Nkem is one of a kind; she came, she saw and conquered the world with her charm and exceptional attitude at Big Brother Naija, and this made us look into the beautiful, interesting young lady and explore the potential of her representing the brand due to shared values and natural alignment.

Temi with Karan Checker MD, & Ashish Checker CEO of Checkers Africa Ltd

Somewhere along the way, she also developed a very special relationship with Checkers Custard on the show.

In fact, I think Temi visited the kitchen almost every day for Checkers Custard.

What made this even more beautiful was that her love for Checkers Custard was completely natural and genuine.

For us, this was a wonderful connection between a young star and a brand loved by millions of Nigerian families.

Temi, we are delighted to begin this exciting journey with you. We believe your energy, charm and strong connection with young people will bring something fresh and special to our brand.

On behalf of the management and staff of Checkers Africa Limited, congratulations once again on your victory, and welcome to the Checkers family.

The love continues!

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.