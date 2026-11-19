Fitness instructors Kemen and Mayorfit led energetic sessions before participants took on a 5-kilometre run and walk in Lagos, combining fun, family activities, and free health checks on World Diabetes Day.

Fitness instructors Kemen and Mayorfit led the crowd through energetic sessions that had participants stretching, dancing and laughing before the 5-kilometre run and walk set off. Along the way, there was something for every pace: runners chasing a personal best, walkers chatting with friends and parents keeping step with their children.

Beyond the track, participants also took advantage of free checks for noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The event fell on 14 November, World Diabetes Day, and for many, the screening table was a first.

The Chief Executive Officer of Avon HMO, Osa Imasogie, said the atmosphere was exactly what the organisers had hoped for.

"Healthy living should not feel like a punishment. It should feel like this: music, friends, family and a good reason to get up early. If we can make wellness something people look forward to, then we are making real progress towards a healthier Nigeria."

The Chief Executive Officer of Avon Medical Practice, Dr Akinbiyi Oke, added that the day was a reminder that healthcare begins long before the hospital visit.

"Today, healthcare didn't look like a hospital. It looked like a mother running with her child, friends laughing through a warm-up, and neighbours stopping to check their blood pressure. That is the kind of healthcare that changes lives; the kind that meets people where they are, before they ever need a hospital bed."

The Avon Colour Run was supported by Eko Atlantic City, Aquafina and Heirs Holdings investee companies, including UBA, Transcorp Plc, Heirs Technologies, Redtech, Heirs Energies, United Capital Group and Heirs Insurance Group, whose teams also joined in the fun.

The Colour Run is the brainchild of Dr Awele Elumelu, Chairperson of Avon HMO, who envisioned an event where Nigerians would find a joyful reason to get fit and look after their health. She practises what she promotes: a keen runner, she has completed all seven World Marathon Majors and believes running is one of the best ways to keep fit and stay healthy.

For both Avon HMO and Avon Medical, the morning was part of a longer story of community wellness initiatives that began with the first Avon Colour Run in 2019 and initiatives like MyCity MyFootball and MyCity MyWalk, all built on the belief that when people are given a joyful reason to move, they will.

Media Enquiries Adeoye Falade Head, Brand, Marketing & Communications, Avon HMO Email: adeoye.falade@avonhealthcare.com Telephone: 08057356974