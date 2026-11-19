Samsung Electronics has secured the top spot in Africa’s smartphone market for Q2 2026, boosting unit sales by 34.8% year-on-year. Flexible daily and weekly micro-installment plans helped overcome initial purchase barriers across the continent.

Samsung Electronics has ranked first in Africa’s smartphone sales volume in the second quarter of 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The introduction of a flexible payment option that lets customers pay for devices in daily or weekly amounts, reflecting local income structures where monthly salaries are not common, appears to have been a key factor.

According to market research firm TechInsights, Samsung ranked first in revenue in Africa’s smartphone market in the first quarter of this year. It also ranked first in both revenue and unit sales in the second quarter.

In particular, while total smartphone sales in the African market fell 16.6% year on year in the second quarter, Samsung’s unit sales surged 34.8%.

On an annual basis, Samsung is also expected to rank first in both revenue and unit sales, with a 34.5% share of sales value and a 38.7% share of unit volume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global smartphone leader Samsung Electronics also found Africa a challenging market, where ultra-low-priced products around $100 dominate.

In fact, Samsung’s share of smartphone unit sales in Africa was 22.4% in 2024 and 26.5% in 2025. This year’s full-year forecast of 38.7% represents an increase of more than 16 percentage points in two years.

Differentiating through “phones that can be trusted for the long term” rather than price competition. Africa is the most price-sensitive smartphone market, where the phone serves as both a wallet and a bank.

According to the GSM Association (GSMA), mobile money transactions in sub-Saharan Africa totalled $1.4 trillion last year, accounting for about two-thirds of global transaction value. For some adults, mobile money is their only financial account.

Because everything from receiving salaries and buying groceries to repaying phone instalments is done on mobile devices, mobile money fraud is one of the most common forms of cybercrime in the region. Phone security is therefore directly linked to the protection of financial assets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than competing on price, Samsung differentiated itself by emphasising phones that users can trust for the long term. Its flagship Galaxy A series offers up to seven years of operating system and security updates and Samsung Knox security. The company has also expanded its local service network to 281 locations in 38 countries.

Turning “phones people want” into “phones people can afford” through daily and weekly instalments.

There is a barrier between “a phone I want” and “a phone I can buy”: the initial purchase cost. Monthly incomes in the region range from $100 to $500, while major models in the Galaxy A series cost around $200[2]. Because many people earn daily or weekly wages, it is also difficult to save a lump sum, and the purchase method requiring full payment of the device price upfront was a burden.

This year, 46% of Samsung’s smartphone revenue in Africa came through this program. As the initial purchase burden has decreased, sales of premium products are also increasing. Samsung’s sales of Galaxy S and Z series devices in Africa rose 20% year on year this year.