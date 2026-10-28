Man Allegedly Posed as Lawyer for 11 Years in Ebonyi

Man Allegedly Posed as Lawyer for 11 Years in Ebonyi

Man reportedly posed as a lawyer for 11 years before police arrested him with an NBA seal, wigs and purported law degrees

Keep reading to find out how to identify and verify a lawyer in Nigeria.

Police in Ebonyi arrested Ugwumba Enyinnaya following a complaint alleging a ₦650,000 payment for approval to name a street.

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Items reportedly recovered from his apartment included an NBA seal, a wig and robe, purported law degrees and legal documents.

Nigerians can check a lawyer's enrolment details through the NBA's official website and seek further confirmation through the relevant professional channels.

For more than 11 years, Ugwumba Enyinnaya allegedly presented himself as a lawyer, complete with the trappings of the profession. One would wonder how someone could allegedly maintain that identity for so long without being exposed.

The Ebonyi State Police Command arrested Enyinnaya following a petition alleging that he obtained money by false pretences.

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According to the police, the complaint centred on ₦650,000 he allegedly collected from Chukwu David in March 2026 to facilitate the processing and approval of a street-naming request in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

David alleged that Enyinnaya presented himself as a lawyer with years of experience. Investigations following the arrest reportedly revealed that he had been parading himself as a legal practitioner despite not being qualified.

A search of his apartment allegedly uncovered a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) seal, a portrait of him dressed in barrister’s regalia, a wig and robe, and purported Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) certificates bearing the name of Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Police also said they recovered court judgments and legal documents allegedly prepared by him, including powers of attorney and deeds of conveyance.

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According to the police statement, Enyinnaya admitted during interrogation that he was not a lawyer. The police said he had been charged to court.

The case illustrates why appearances are not enough when choosing someone to handle legal matters.

In Nigeria, a person must be called to the Bar and enrolled as a legal practitioner to practise law. A wig, robe, framed certificate or professional-looking office does not establish that someone is qualified.

How to identify and verify a lawyer in Nigeria

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A barrister's wig and gown are not proof that someone is qualified to practise law.

Before paying for legal services, ask for the person's full name and Supreme Court enrolment number (SCN).

Then use the Nigerian Bar Association's official website and its Find a Lawyer service to look for the practitioner's details.

Compare the details you find with the person's identity and ask questions if the information does not match.

For an additional check, the Supreme Court of Nigeria's Enrolment and Credence page guides confirming a legal practitioner's status. The court directs enquiries about status confirmation to Credence.

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You can also contact the lawyer's stated local NBA branch to ask about their professional standing and current practising status.

Be cautious if someone refuses to provide verifiable details, pressures you to pay immediately, promises a guaranteed court outcome or claims they can bypass official procedures for a fee.

Request a written engagement letter and a receipt, and avoid handing over original documents or substantial sums until you have checked their credentials.

If the details cannot be confirmed, seek advice from another verified lawyer before proceeding.

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Legal practitioners handle matters involving property, money, businesses and personal rights.