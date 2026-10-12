Bvndle rewards festival returns for second edition with ₦200 million in rewards and experiences

Themed “Be The Moment,” the December festival builds on a successful debut that attracted over 5,000 attendees and 26 participating brands, bringing together customer appreciation, brand experiences, rewards and live entertainment.

The Bvndle Rewards Festival (BRF) will return for its second edition on 11 and 12 December 2026 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, with ₦200 million worth of rewards, prizes, gadgets and experiences available through participating brands and festival activities.

The announcement was made at the BRF 2026 Press Conference held at Mìlíkí, Lagos, where organisers unveiled this year's theme, “Be The Moment,” and outlined plans for a bigger celebration of customer loyalty, brand engagement and Nigerian culture.

The Festival builds on its successful debut in December 2025, which welcomed over 5,000 attendees and 26 participating brands, including MTN, NGX, UBA and VFD Bank. The inaugural edition demonstrated the growing appetite for experiences that bring consumers and businesses together beyond everyday transactions.

For 2026, BRF will once again transform the Bvndle loyalty ecosystem into a two-day experience where consumers can discover brands, participate in interactive activities, earn and redeem rewards, enjoy exclusive offers and connect with the businesses they engage with throughout the year.

The Festival will feature brand activations, interactive experiences, conversations, rewards and entertainment, culminating in the Rewards Concert, a live music celebration bringing together artists and the communities that support them.

Speaking on the theme, Elmer Aluge, Managing Director, Bvndle Rewards Festival, explained that the event was designed to celebrate the everyday relationships between brands and their customers.

“Nigerians have always understood loyalty. We call it Jara: the little extra you receive for showing up and coming back. Bvndle has built that instinct into an ecosystem that rewards people every day of the year. December is when we come home and celebrate together, and loyalty deserves to be celebrated the same way.”

The theme, Be The Moment, reflects the Festival's belief that loyalty is built through meaningful experiences. It recognises the customers who consistently choose their favourite brands, the businesses that find ways to appreciate them, and the communities that form around shared interests, products and experiences.

Beyond the festivities, BRF represents the physical expression of the Bvndle loyalty network, which connects businesses, consumers and merchants through a common rewards ecosystem.

Through Bvndle's Loyalty-as-a-Service infrastructure, businesses can reward specific customer behaviours, including transactions, savings, purchases, referrals and continued engagement. Customers earn Bvndle Coins that can be redeemed across participating brands, products, services and experiences.

As of August 2026, the network had created approximately one million Bvndle Tags, its universal customer identity, and processed approximately eight million transactions. Bvndle has continued to expand its rewards infrastructure through enterprise partnerships, merchant participation and everyday redemption opportunities.

Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director, Bvndle Loyalty Limited, described the Festival as an extension of the value Bvndle creates for businesses and consumers throughout the year.

“Tell us the behaviour you want to drive, and we will build the reward around it. For a bank, that could be savings or transactions; for a telco, recharge or data usage; for a retailer, repeat purchases. Businesses reward behaviour, customers earn, merchants gain traffic and sales, and every new participant makes the network more valuable for everyone already inside it.”

He added that BRF creates an opportunity for consumers to experience the network in a more tangible way, while giving participating brands a platform to engage, appreciate and build stronger relationships with their customers.

For participating businesses, the Festival offers more than brand visibility. It creates an environment for product discovery, customer interaction and rewarding engagement, connecting physical experiences with the broader Bvndle rewards ecosystem.

Reflecting on the Festival's growth, Adeniyi Adenubi, Chairman, Bvndle Rewards Festival, emphasised the importance of building on the confidence demonstrated by participating brands and attendees during the inaugural edition.

“When 26 brands put their names to a festival in its first year, they are placing their trust in it. Our responsibility is to protect that trust and build a festival worthy of the brands on its stage and the customers who come through its doors. With this second edition, we are focused on creating an even stronger platform for brands to connect with consumers and celebrate the relationships that sustain their businesses.”

The 2026 edition also places entertainment at the heart of the celebration. Through the Rewards Concert, BRF will recognise the loyalty between artists and their audiences, bringing together music, community, and customer appreciation in one experience.

As Lagos prepares for the December festive season, Bvndle Rewards Festival aims to create a destination where brands can give back, consumers can discover more value, and everyone can participate in moments worth celebrating.

Bvndle Rewards Festival 2026 invites consumers, businesses and communities to Be The Moment.

Event Details

Event: Bvndle Rewards Festival 2026

Theme: Be The Moment

Dates: Friday, 11 December and Saturday, 12 December 2026

Venue: Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Rewards: ₦200 million worth of rewards, prizes, gadgets and experiences across participating activities, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Tickets and Participation: Through Bvndle and participating partner channels. Further details will be communicated through official Festival platforms.

Instagram: @rewardsfestival | @trybvndle

About Bvndle Rewards Festival

The Bvndle Rewards Festival is an annual celebration of customer loyalty that brings together consumers, brands, merchants, culture and entertainment through the Bvndle rewards ecosystem.

Held in Lagos every December, the Festival gives businesses opportunities to appreciate customers, showcase products and services, and build meaningful connections through interactive experiences and rewards.

The inaugural edition in December 2025 attracted over 5,000 attendees and 26 participating brands.

About Bvndle

Bvndle Loyalty Limited is a Nigerian loyalty and rewards technology company building a connected network where consumers can earn, accumulate and redeem value across participating businesses.

Through Bvndle Coins, Bvndle Tags, Loyalty-as-a-Service and its growing merchant and redemption network, Bvndle helps enterprises acquire, engage, appreciate and retain customers while making everyday activities more rewarding for consumers.

Bvndle connects businesses, customers, and merchants through one identity, a common rewards currency, and a growing ecosystem of products, services, and experiences.

Media Enquiries

Bvndle Rewards Festival Communications

Email: rewardsfestival@bvndle.com

Instagram: @rewardsfestival | @trybvndle