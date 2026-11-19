Fela Kuti’s ‘Lady’ features in Rihanna’s new Dior campaign with daughter

Fela Kuti’s ‘Lady’ features in Rihanna’s new Dior campaign with daughter

Fela Kuti’s ‘Lady’ features in Rihanna’s new Dior campaign with daughter

Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has earned another international spotlight as his 1972 classic, ‘Lady’, features as the official soundtrack for French luxury fashion house Dior’s new Lady Dior 2027 campaign starring music star Rihanna and her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers.

Rihanna stars alongside her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in Dior’s 2027 Lady Dior campaign, which features Fela Kuti’s 1972 classic ‘Lady’.

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Fela Kuti’s ‘Lady’ was originally released on his 1972 album Shakara

Fela Kuti recently received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, adding to renewed global recognition of his legacy.

Rihanna unveiled the campaign on Thursday, November 19, 2026, through a video and photographs that feature her alongside her daughter in an intimate mother-and-child moment.

The campaign film uses Fela’s ‘Lady’, a celebrated record from the late musician’s catalogue, to accompany the visuals. Dior also officially credited the Nigerian music legend for the soundtrack in its campaign credits, with the composition attributed to Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

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The choice places the singer's record at the centre of an international luxury fashion campaign, introducing the legendary musician’s sound to a different global audience.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas and photographed by Sam Rock, the campaign was developed under the creative direction of Dior's Jonathan Anderson. It features Rihanna and Rocki in a series of photographs and moving visuals that explore femininity, identity and motherhood.